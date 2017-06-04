Diane Kruger And Joshua Jackson Just Proved Breakups Can Go Well

The Swedish satire The Square was the surprise victor at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, with the film claiming the Palme d’Or.

Nicole Kidman was in for a good shot at a win at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival with two films in competition – The Beguiled, Killing Of A Sacred Deer – one screening out of competition – How to Talk to Girls at Parties – and the premiere of the second season of Jane Campion’s Top Of The Lake.

Although members of the jury said she was the first woman to win that prize, the history books show that Soviet director Yuliya Solntseva won it in 1961.

Coppola won best director for “The Beguiled“, her remake of Don Siegel’s 1971 Civil War drama.

Diane’s ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson, who she split from a year ago (16) after dating for a decade, was the first to congratulate her for scooping up the best actress honour.

Joaquin Phoenix, wearing white runners with his black-tie suit, took home “Best Actor” for Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here.

In the film, originally titled Aus dem Nichts, Diane plays a young widow who seeks revenge after losing her husband and son in a bomb attack.

“I’m overcome”, Kruger said.

The jury that selected winners was headed by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar and included fellow filmmakers Paolo Sorrentino and Maren Ade, as well as actors Jessica Chastain, Will Smith and Fan Bingbing.

He apologized for his appearance, saying the prize was “totally unexpected”. Known for the dark sense of humor he honed during his years as a ski bum, Ostlund made his big worldwide breakthrough at Cannes in 2014, when his “Force Majeure” won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section where it premiered.