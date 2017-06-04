DiCaprio decries Trump’s move to withdraw from Paris agreement

“The bulk of the decisions which drive USA climate action in the aggregate are made by cities, states, businesses, and civil society”, Bloomberg wrote in a draft letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. That figure represents the United States’ share, she said.

Catherine McKenna, Canadian environment minister, said her country is “deeply disappointed by the USA decision on the Paris accord”. Cement makers say they use alternative fuels for 15 percent of their power needs.

And twice as many American voters work in the solar energy industry than in coal.

Global leaders and scientists are saying jobs can be created in green technology, which will give the China the edge. Less finance will dim USA influence.

Some corporations that had supported the Paris agreement were quick to signal that Trump’s decision would not change their plans.

Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said earlier on Friday he did not think that Trump’s decision to pull his country out of the agreement would prompt a Russian rethink. So, without the US taking responsibility for reducing its share of emissions, the world cannot meet the key objective of the Paris agreement.Ajay Mathur, director general, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and one of the key negotiators for India during the Paris climate summit, termed the decision “unfortunate”.”It is unfortunate that the U.S.is pulling out of the Paris Agreement”. The U.S. only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewables. Tillerson, a former Exxon Mobil CEO, had urged Trump not to abandon the deal but was ultimately overruled. Even so, she said developing nations were inured over many years to shortfalls in promised funds and were likely to push ahead. The company said the U.S.is in good position to compete internationally because of an abundant natural gas supply.

This is in stark contrast to Trump’s desire to expand coal use in the U.S., however, it is thought that the ongoing advance of renewable energy and storage systems globally means that market pressures will make this hard for the president. There are many other examples.

‘Before the Flood was also a 2016 documentary co-produced by him on climate change.

“The outlook for USA energy production will be determined far more by market conditions, like the price of oil and gas, than by scrapping the Obama-era environmental regulations”, Bordoff said.

China now ranks as the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. “The (financial) objective is to be efficient”.

In 2012, Trump tweeted that climate change was a hoax perpetrated by China, and this week his aides repeatedly declined to answer directly when asked if he believes in the phenomenon.

“It’s easy to imagine a future administration that wants to re-engage in an activist role on climate”, said Book, the energy analyst.

Deon Terblanche of the World Meteorological Organization said the organization hasn’t run any new scientific models following Trump’s announcement.