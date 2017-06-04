Diego Costa would only leave Chelsea for one club

“Of course I want him to stay at the club”, the Welshman said.

Speaking after netting Chelsea’s goal in Saturday’s 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal, the Brazil-born Costa told Spanish media: “There is only one team I’d go to if I have to leave here, only one”.

Diego Costa revived Chelsea in the 76th minute when Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina failed to keep out his deflected shot.

The Frenchman has spent 21 years as the manager of the Gunners, and yesterday became the most successful manager in FA Cup history, claiming his seventh title.

Replays showed there was no contact between him and Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. “But I also know that the coach wants more and he will do everything to win trophies and we hope he will be there next season”. “It was a great team performance”. It meant no glorious farewell for departing skipper John Terry, who bows out on 717 appearances and 17 major honours after spending the match on the bench.

Heavily criticised by Arsenal fans furious at the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, Wenger is yet to confirm if he will stay in charge next season. I’ve got memories in here that will never go away.

“Hopefully one day I’ll be back here as a manager, that’s kind of the ambition. I am really confident in this group of players that they will kick on”.

‘I think obviously when he went inside there was a moment when I sort of went to go for the ball, and then I thought he might just be a little bit ahead of me so I chose to pull out and not go for it. “I’m here for whatever the team needs and I have shown that during the season”. This is the target: being here at Wembley managing a top side.

But if he does walk out, Wright, Arsenal’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, says it has been total incompetence from the club’s hierarchy to have allowed this situation to have arisen. But for now I’ve got options but nothing set in stone.