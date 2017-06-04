Disney CEO Joins Elon Musk In Ditching Trump Over Paris Withdrawal

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto objected to President Donald Trump’s use of his city during Trump’s speech to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

Trump repeatedly painted the pact – struck by his predecessor Barack Obama – as a capitulation, a deal that did not “put America first” and was too easy on economic rivals India, China and Europe.

Trump, tapping into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president previous year, said the Paris accord would undermine the U.S. economy, cost United States jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to other countries such as China. On Thursday, he not only called the Paris accord a bad deal, he declared its rejection to be “a reassertion of America’s sovereignty”.

Trump said his administration would begin negotiations either to re-enter the Paris accord or to have a new agreement “on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”.

U.S. allies voiced dismay over Trump’s move, and France, Germany and Italy dismissed his suggestion that the global pact could be revised.

In an email to Apple employees, CEO Tim Cook expressed disappointment and said he spoke with Trump on Tuesday to try to persuade him to stay in the Paris accord.

Trump offered no details about how, or when, a formal withdrawal would happen, and at one point suggested a renegotiation could take place.

“President Trump, in his America First stance, has made this call seemingly to play to those who feel that such agreements hurt Americans financially”.

As a result, the issue is likely to dominate the 2020 presidential election campaign.

With Trump’s action, the United States will walk away from almost every other nation in the world on one of the pressing global issues of the 21st century.

Nicaragua and Syria are the only countries not party to the Paris accord, the former seeing it as not ambitious enough and the latter being racked by a brutal civil war.

Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Agreement also put his administration at odds with USA business leaders who had for months advocated for continued stay in the climate change agreement. “We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore. And they won’t be”, Trump added as he tapped into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president previous year. Under the pact, which was years in the making, countries both rich and poor committed to reducing emissions of so-called greenhouse gases generated by burning fossils fuels and blamed by scientists for warming the planet.

The newly elected president of France called on the remaining 194 signatories to the accord to reaffirm their commitments and said he had agreed with Germany and Italy to take strong decisions in the coming weeks.

“There was always some doubt as to whether the US could meet its target for emissions reduction established by the Paris Agreement”, Michael Swaine, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Xinhua via email.

The US, exceeded only by China in greenhouse gas emissions, accounts for more than 15 percent of the worldwide total.

He said that US withdrawal strengthens arguments that developing nations should not cut emissions if developed nations do not cut theirs first.

Trump’s decision sparked an instant wave of indignation both at home and overseas, with Obama saying the move meant the United States was “joining a handful of nations that reject the future”.

Musk and Iger were among 19 executives serving on Trump’s business advisory council. President George W. Bush provoked similar anger from European allies when he decided not to implement the 1997 Kyoto climate change treaty, which was ratified by 140 nations.

Calling the Paris Agreement “hamstrings” the United States while “empowers” other countries, Trump said the USA would begin negotiations to re-enter the agreement.

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt said he was disappointed, adding: “Climate change is real”.

“U.S. withdrawal from Paris creates uncertainty for businesses and governments around the world about investment opportunities in the solar, wind and other emerging green energy industries around the world, including in China”, Sterman told Xinhua. That regulation requires coal-fired power plants to reduce their emissions of carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas emitted by human activity.

The goal of the Paris accord is to keep global average temperatures to “well below” a 2 °C rise above preindustrial levels by 2100.

They warned that United States withdrawal from the deal could speed up the effects of global climate change, worsening heat waves, floods, droughts and storms.

In a statement backed by all 28 European Union states, the European Union and China were poised to commit to full implementation of the agreement, officials said.

“By expanding markets for innovative clean technologies, the agreement generates jobs and economic growth”, the letter says.

Still, Trump’s move doesn’t seem likely to change the USA chemical industry’s current direction. Several big coal companies, including Cloud Peak Energy, had publicly urged Trump to stay in the deal as a way to help protect the industry’s mining interests overseas, though others asked Trump to exit the accord to help ease regulatory pressures on domestic miners.