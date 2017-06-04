Djokovic in five-set struggle to reach last 16

Nadal had won the clay-court Grand Slam in 2008 and 2010 without losing a set and only Bjorn Borg (1978 and 1980) and Ilie Nastase (1973) have also done so.

Nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal however made short work of No. 63 Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0, 6-1, 6-0, in just 90 minutes in what was one of his most lopsided wins on clay. Yet she was by far the stronger player in this outing, surging into the last 16 with a 6-1, 6-1 win.

The fourth-seeded and the reigning champion outscored Putintseva 26-14 in winners, and reached the 73 per cent in winning on first serve, 24 percent higher than Putintseva.

The match was suspended a night earlier after the first set because of rain.

Karen Khachanov will play Andy Murray in the fourth round after the giant Russian beat American 21st seed John Isner 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/3).

The Latest from the French Open (all times local): — 11:15 a.m. Carina Witthoeft turned up late for her third round match against second-seeded Karolina Pliskova at the French Open.

The second seed lost it when he was penalised for his behaviour.

Mladenovic often played to the fans, waving her arms to ask for more noise.

“I don’t know if it was perfection”, Nadal, who turns 31 on Saturday, said afterwards.

Croatian qualifier Petra Martic upset 17th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the French Open. She will next face the victor of the match between Veronica Cepede Royg and Mariana Duque-Marina.

Muguruza, who was seeded No. 4 in Paris, beat Serena Williams in the French Open final a year ago.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori fought off a fierce five-set challenge from rising South Korean talent Hyeon Chung to clinch a place in the last 16.

Meetings for quarterfinal spots include seven-time major champion Venus Williams against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky, former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki against 2009 French Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, and defending champion Garbine Muguruza against No. 13 Mladenovic.

Seeded winners in the men’s third round: No. 2 Novak Djokovic, No. 4 Rafael Nadal, No. 5 Milos Raonic, No. 6 Dominic Thiem, No. 17 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta.