Doctor arrested at Trump hotel on gun charges due in court

Police said in an email that 43-year-old Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested early Wednesday at the hotel in downtown Washington.

The police chief said his department and the Secret Service had received information that an adult male was travelling to the District of Columbia, possibly the Trump International Hotel, armed with weapons.

Following the incident, Moles has been charged with two counts of carrying a pistol without a licence and possessing unregistered ammunition. The Secret Service issued a statement saying that at no point in time were any of their protected people in any danger, according to TMZ. Moles also agreed to temporarily give up access to weapons at his home in Pennsylvania.

He did call the circumstances “very peculiar” and made clear that they “averted potential disaster” by working with local police and following the original tip.

Other than to say that Dr. Bryan Moles was on leave, a UMPC spokesperson would have no further comment, including information on why he was placed on leave or at which UPMC facilities he had practiced.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police Peter Newsham said at an afternoon news conference that authorities “averted a potential disaster here in our nation’s capital”.

The suspect’s motives are under investigation but there was not enough information to charge Moles with making threats. According to NBC Washington, D.C. Police and the White House Secret Service agents responded to the threat based upon a tipster.

In his vehicle, they recovered an AR-15 semi-automatic assault style rifle, a handgun and ammunition, police chief Peter Newsham told a news conference.

Asked about reports that Moles had made threatening remarks and was a United States military veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, Newsham said the suspect’s motives were under investigation and there was not enough information to charge Moles with making threats.

Moles served in the U.S. Navy from 1992 to 2006.

Moles’ Facebook page is sprinkled with comments and photos indicating support for Trump.

A hotel spokeswoman confirmed the person arrested was a guest at the luxury hotel and had been “behaving suspiciously”. Last week, he posted a question: “If you had to choose between a Hilton Hotel and a Trump hotel, which would you choose and why?”

His hometown of Edinboro is about 350 miles from Washington.