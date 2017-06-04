Does Trump now believe in climate change? Aides won’t say

In spite of the fact that Trump plans to withdraw from the Paris agreement, dozens of mayors and governors around the USA are still committed to taking action to prevent the worst effects of climate change that will harm their cities.

USCM Energy Chair New Bedford (MA) Mayor Jon Mitchell added: “The solutions to climate change present economic opportunities in clean energy, efficient technology, and low-carbon products and services, all of which can create jobs in the United States“.

Leaders in the outdoor industry publicly opposed President Donald Trump’s national monuments executive order in April, and today, players in the market took on another controversial move by the president.

The Paris Climate Agreement is a pact among almost 200 nations to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to fight climate change. The U.S. only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewables.

The deal’s transparency rules also reflect USA priorities, as countries including China, the world’s biggest carbon polluter, grudgingly agreed to open up their emissions reporting to outside scrutiny.

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw met immediate backlash both domestically and overseas. "And for the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale", Obama said in his statement in which he did not directly name the United States president. "I would say that there are climate exaggerators", he said.

For his own part, Pruitt acknowledged that global warming is occurring, and that “human activity contributes to it in some manner”.

“The world applauded when we joined Paris“.

Mr Trump has previously claimed climate change is a hoax, and wants to expand fossil fuel mining and drilling in the US. A fundamental commitment they make is to foster all of life and advocate for just policies and decisions to reduce the impact of global climate change.

Americans believe climate change has already begun.

. It could also trigger calls for him to spend billions of dollars on finding a fix.

The first time, Pruitt was asked for a simple yes or no answer on whether Trump thinks climate change is real.