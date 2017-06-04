Prime Minister Narendra Modi says it would be a “crime” to spoil the environment for future generations as the world awaits a decision on USA climate policy.

But she also finessed her message slightly on Monday, stressing that she was a “convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

‘I think the relationship the president has had with Merkel, he would describe as fairly unbelievable, ‘ Spicer said. “That’s what the president called for”.

“The president is getting results”, he concluded.

In Rome, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said he agreed with Ms Merkel that Europe needed to forge its own path.

A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said Russian Federation “thinks highly” of the accords and sees no alternative to it.

After a meeting with Trump, European Council chief Donald Tusk said that the stances of Washington and Brussels on climate and trade still differ. “Russia’s going to try and divide it, but the truth is we’ve never swayed from Article 5”, she said. Very bad for US This will change, ‘ Trump tweeted on Tuesday. After hosting Modi, Merkel was to meet Thursday with Chinese premier Li Keqiang.

Spicer quoted Egyptian President Al-Sisi, who flattered Trump during their meeting by saying, ‘Let me say that you have a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible’. Although she was never a supporter of Trump, she initially expressed a willingness to collaborate with him if he respected values such as “the dignity of each and every person”.

As the German leader starts to focus on general elections in September and her bid for a fourth term in office, the trans-Atlantic rift could further deepen.

Later, during a joint press conference, Trump attempted to make light of his claim that President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower by joking that it was something he and Merkel had in common – referring to a report that the previous administration listened to Merkel’s telephone calls.

And while German politicians sided with Ms Merkel, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel signalled that it was time for cooler heads to prevail. And as I have witnessed over the past few days, Europe must take its fate into its own hands.

It is also not the first time a German chancellor has clashed with a USA president. Merkel’s Social Democratic predecessor, Gerhard Schroeder, publicly disavowed President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq in a trans-Atlantic rift that Merkel worked to fix upon her election in 2005. “The short-sighted policy of the American government is against the interests of the European Union“.

For his part, Modi declared that “the world needs a strong leadership, which is demonstrated by Chancellor Merkel”. It heated up after Merkel did little over the weekend to hide her disappointment with Trump’s refusal to commit Washington to the climate change treaty. “It’s very easy for us”.

Trump said he will give his verdict on the Paris accord later this week, and has warned that Washington may pull out of a pact that European leaders see as the last best hope to slow global warming.

‘The president’s historic speech was met with almost universal praise, ‘ he said, allowing some others to do the praising.