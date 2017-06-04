Donald Trump berates London mayor for terror attack statement that never was

Three men have been shot dead by British officers after a vehicle and knife attack on London Bridge and the Borough Market, which left at least six people dead.

May’s comments follow an attack in London in which seven people were killed and eleven injured.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, the Conservative leader said in a televised statement outside her Downing Street office, where flags few at half-mast.

So, is this a terrorism incident?

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

Police are also still advising the public to avoid the London Bridge and Borough Market area.

Britain’s most senior counter-terrorism officer, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, said eight officers fired 50 shots at three attackers, to ensure they were neutralized.

In the final tweet in his morning series, Trump noted that the London attackers used a van to slam into pedestrians and then assaulted people with knives.

“Then we heard gunshots, and people started to hide beneath the tables”, Alcolea said.

May said the men attacked “innocent and unarmed civilians” in crowded Borough Market with blades and knives. But Londoners should not be alarmed and should not let terrorists disrupt daily life or the upcoming election, he said. But she described it as “a new trend” in which terrorists are “copying one another and often using the crudest means of attack”. “To make sure the cyber companies no longer allow our children to be able to go through these sites – lots of parents don’t know what their children are looking at right now – and only the cyber companies, only these big companies that operate in the internet they need to face up to their responsibilities as well”, he said.

“We believe that this incident is under control”, she said.

She called for global agreements to regulate cyberspace and said Britain needs to become more robust at preventing the internet from being used to the advantage of extremist groups.

U.S. President Donald Trump, taking to Twitter on Sunday, urged the world to stop being “politically correct” in order to ensure public security against terrorism.

Major parties suspended national campaigning Sunday out of respect for the victims, although the right-wing UK Independence Party said it would keep campaigning to show the extremists they couldn’t sidetrack democracy.

Earlier Sunday, Prime Minister May insisted that while the recent attacks in Westminster, Manchester and London Bridge were unconnected, they were bound together by the “single evil ideology of Islamist extremism”. Forensic investigators could be seen working on the bridge, where buses and taxis stood abandoned.

One of the victims was from Canada, according to a statement from the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Police said the event would go ahead as planned though security would be increased.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the attacks were “deliberate and cowardly”.

“The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests”, Rowley said. May said the assailants’ aim had been to sow panic.

One of those hurt in the attack was Australian Candice Hedge, who was stabbed in the neck, her mother told CNN Sunday. More than 40 people were treated at London hospitals and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

The attack comes days before the general election is due to take place, and after Britain’s threat level was reduced back to “severe” after being raised to its highest level “critical” following the Manchester attack. Several days later it was lowered to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Roy Smith, a police officer who was at the scene during the unfolding emergency, expressed his shock on Twitter.

London Ambulance said multiple resources attended the incidents.

As thousands of people flooded from the area of the attacks – many unable to get home with nearby subway stations shut – locals were quick to offer assistance.