Donald Trump criticises Sadiq Khan’s response to London attack

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’ ” Trump said in a subsequent tweet.

The British Prime Minister announced that she plans to review the UK’s counter-terror legislation.

“As terrorism breeds terrorism and perpetrators are inspired to attack, not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots. and not even as lone attackers radicalized online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

Transportation officials said the busy London Bridge station has been closed at the request of police; two additional stations also were closed.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”.

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”, Mark Roberts, 53, a management consultant, told Reuters.

Simon Thompson told Sky News that he was just outside Borough Market when he saw crowds fleeing. That’s because they used knives and a truck! “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”. French President Emmanuel Macron said French citizens were among the wounded.

The London Ambulance Service said 48 people had been taken to five hospitals across the city and a number of others had been treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The attack came only minutes after the end of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus, in an area teeming with bars where many fans were watching the match on television.

Khan said he does not believe general elections later in the week should be postponed or moved after the attacks.

One witness at Borough Market, a nightlife destination near the bridge, told Britain’s Press Association she was in a restaurant when the attackers men entered, then “stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach”. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester Sunday night. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people.

She repeated calls for worldwide action to combat extremist content online, a message the former interior minister took to the G7 leaders summit last week.

“There is far too much tolerance for extremism in our country”, she said.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, although local campaigning will continue.

Saturday’s van and knife assault is the latest in a string of attacks to hit Europe, including in Paris, Berlin and Saint Petersburg, and the French, German and Russian leaders sent their condolences and messages of support. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, he tweeted early Sunday. “GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.

The Royal Oak pub, near the area of the attacks, opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels.

After one of the men was shot, Sciotto captured a photo of the suspect on the ground wearing what appeared to be canisters. In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a policeman on Parliament’s grounds.

Video from the Borough Market area showed officers with guns bursting into nearby bars and ordering people to get down on the floor.