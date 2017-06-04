Donald Trump Dismisses ‘Fabricated’ Report Of Son-In-Law’s Outreach To Russia

Now that the US President is back from his nine-day global tour, he appeared to be reacting to recent reports, citing anonymous sources, that his son-in-law – Jared Kushner – is being focused upon in the ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the November election and that Trump is planning big changes within the White House staff.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Trump wrote in one tweet. The person wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss private policy deliberations and insisted on anonymity.

President Donald Trump returned to the life he is accustomed to in Washington on Sunday, assailing the news media reporting the turmoil inside his White House, and the investigation of his aides and their links to Russian Federation. “So, generally speaking, about back-channel communications, what that allows you to do is to communicate in a discreet manner”.

Trump hasn’t addressed the reports about Kushner. What’s troubling is they keep failing to disclose these meetings. “Kushner’s security clearance should be suspended until the FBI’s findings are complete”. There’s no indication Kushner, 36, has been designated a target of the probe. Kushner spoke with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about facilitating sensitive discussions to explore the incoming administration’s options with Russia as it developed its Syria policy.

Kushner was joined by Michael Flynn, the retired general who would resign as Trump’s national security adviser after reports that he secretly spoke with Kislyak about sanctions.

Meanwhile, White House counsel Donald McGahn is considering expanding his office, and an outside legal team led by Mr Trump’s NY lawyer Marc Kasowitz is preparing to meet the President and guide him, including on whether he should continue to tweet about the Russian Federation probe.

Reuters, meanwhile, citing seven unnamed current and former USA officials, reported Friday that Kushner had at least three contacts with the Russian ambassador that he did not previously disclose, including some during the campaign.

Several Democrats, including Senator Richard Durbin and Senator Cory Booker, said the reported Kushner meeting needs additional probing. Kushner’s attorney, Jamie Gorelick, told Reuters that Kushner “has no recollection of the calls as described”. He suggested that Kushner would have relayed any information exchanged in such meetings to the US Government to try to broker a more favourable relationship with an adversary.

The Republican president returned on Saturday to the White House after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe to face more questions about alleged communications between Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

USA intelligence agencies concluded previous year that Russian Federation used hacking and leaking of emails in an effort to harm Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and ultimately help Trump win.

Lawyers for Kushner said he was willing to talk with federal and congressional investigators about his foreign contacts and his work on the Trump campaign.

Trump has called the Russian Federation inquiry a “witch hunt” and the talk of a collusion “a total hoax”, although he also has hedged his denials when it comes to those around him. “I’m not talking about anything else”.

The former director of national intelligence, James Clapper, also said any such contacts were viewed at the time as worrisome, especially what had already come to light about Russian election interference.

“The meetings took place in the form of a roadshow on VEB’s strategy by 2021 with the representatives of the largest banks and business circles of the United States, including head of Kushner Companies Jared Kushner“.

The Senate and House Intelligence committees are also leading their own investigations, but not with an eye to bringing criminal charges.

Contacts between Trump associates and Russian officials during the campaign coincided with what USA intelligence agencies concluded was a Kremlin effort through computer hacking, fake news and propaganda to boost Trump’s chances of winning the White House.