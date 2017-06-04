Donald Trump ensures U.S. actions’ universal disapproval

A majority of Americans in every state, or 69 percent of U.S. voters, believe the United States should participate in the agreement, according to a recent opinion poll carried out by Yale University’s program on climate change communication. They are already a leader in solar panel production.

Marie-Cecile Naves, a researcher specializing in US studies at the French Institute for global and Strategic Affairs (IRIS), said the USA president has made this decision for strategic reasons related to internal politics. “To export our innovation, to export our technology to the rest of the world, to demonstrate how we do it better here is I think a very important message to send”, he said.

The U.S. president made a decision to back out of commitments of his predecessor Obama, who had set a reduction target in greenhouse gases at 26 to 28 percent by 2025 compared to 2005 as part of the historic agreement reached in December 2015 in Paris. “India had no obligations until United States dollars 2.5 trillion of aid was provided”, Scott Pruitt, administrator of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) told reporters at a White House news conference.

“Americans don’t need Washington to meet our Paris commitments, and Americans are not going to let Washington stand in the way of fulfilling it”, Bloomberg said following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

“The president may have unwittingly added dynamism to the same actors that have always been the ones that are delivering the reductions to actually do more on their own”, he told AFP. It is even possible that he has none.

China said it was a responsible country that had been working hard on tackling climate change.

The Paris Agreement was agreed by the 196 member economies that attended the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP21) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 2015 in Paris.

With a whopping 195 nations having signed on to the historic Paris accord in a rare show of world solidarity to stave off ecological disaster, the accord signed during Barack Obama’s presidency was one of the most momentous measures in recent memory.

France said it would work with USA states and cities – some of which, notably California, have broken with Trump’s decision – to keep up the fight against climate change.

“We believe that the momentum created in Paris in December 2015 is irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, businesses and economies”, said the authorities of France, Germany and Italy.

“There will not be a domino effect”, said Pierre Cannet, the climate and energy manager at the World Wildlife Fund. “We have seen China and India take the lead, meetings are happening without the United States”, he noted.

The investment will create more than 13-million jobs in the sector, the National Energy Administration said on January 5 in a document that lays out its plan to develop the nation’s energy sector during the five-year 2016 to 2020 period.

“This announcement at least has the merit of clarity”.

“I did answer the question because I said the discussions the president and I have had over the last few weeks focused on one key issue: Is Paris good or bad for this country?”

“In this context, China becomes the country which will carry the Paris Agreement, the central player”. The US, on the contrary, has been historically the biggest polluter for which it was rapped by country after country at the climate talks.

Several states and cities all over the USA have already voiced opposition to the Trump administration.