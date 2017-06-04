Donald Trump ensures United States actions’ universal disapproval

This post originally appeared at The Nation.

“I made the UK’s position clear to president Trump last week at the G7 meeting, as did the other G7 leaders, and I made the position clear to president Trump last night”. “America is one of the two largest emitters in the world, along with China”, he said. It removes the United States from the worldwide debate over one of the most pressing issues now facing the world, one that will result in mass migrations due to drought and hunger that will worsen global conflicts, as the Pentagon has repeatedly warned. Rising global energy needs and the enduring abundance of fossil fuels are driving fuel demand and emissions growth.

The EPA head also emphasized that “it was a failed deal to begin with”.

“There is a pathway here where the rest of America in reaction to, really, what is an insane decision by President Trump, takes the kind of steps needed”, said California Governor Jerry Brown, who was joined by the governors of Washington and NY, who also called for a “climate alliance”.

African nations joined in protesting the US withdrawal as the world’s poorest continent seeks financial help in combating global warming. “I think Paris was a very good deal for the United States, contrary to what they are claiming”. And it is one of the biggest threats to our present world and to the future of our planet.

A senior administration official defended Trump’s use of the findings. Together, we work on collaborative business solutions under the framework of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. “Withdrawal won’t change our investment in renewable energy, and we will continue to advocate for the U.S.to engage”. It found that over a 5- to 10-year period global warming would slow between 0.6 degree and 1.1 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Even a direct appeal from the Vatican wasn’t enough to persuade the president. It is “unshakable” in its commitment to the struggle against global warming, he said, and meant to achieve its emissions targets “step by step”. It’s by far the largest consumer of coal worldwide, producing 3.41 billion tons of the fuel previous year – more than four times the volume in the US, the second largest coal consumer. “So, we can’t build the plants, but they can, according to this agreement”.

Thanks largely to such pressure from civil society, reinforced by the growing recognition of global elites that the climate crisis is indeed dire, the Paris Accord has already accelerated real climate progress. It’s unclear how their submission to the United Nations would work because there is no formal process for entities that are not countries to join the deal, the report said.

For anxious allies, Trump’s rejection of the Paris pact is particularly jarring in the wake of his first worldwide trip last week.

Remarkably, Trump did not deny climate science outright in his remarks in the Rose Garden.

“Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk”, Zuckerberg wrote.

Through crestfallen, Trudeau reiterated to the president “Canada’s continued commitment to working internationally to address climate change“.

Putin also said that Trump’s promise to negotiate new conditions for the USA leaves hope for reaching a compromise before the Paris deal is set to take effect in 2021.

Jim Wunderman, CEO of the Bay Area Council business association, said California’s businesses will continue to pursue a clean-energy future.

Macron appealed to the global population in a video message in both French and English (an historic first for the Elysee Palace) an hour after Trump’s announcement. This is based on the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR), which recognises the need for developing countries to have a different set of obligations compared to developed countries, for cutting emissions. Physics does not compromise; it does not do the deals so beloved by Trump.