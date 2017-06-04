At 12.06am on Wednesday, Trump wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe“, triggering a torrent of jokes on Twitter. It was left up for around six hours after that before finally being removed. It was replaced Wednesday morning with Trump’s own attempt to get in on the social media bewilderment over the new word he had coined.

An uproar of questions soon followed, including “what is covfefe?” and “what does covfefe mean!?“.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Wednesday that questions related to the investigation potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation will now be referred to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer pushed back Tuesday on the idea that a broader reorganization was imminent, but he acknowledged the president is frustrated with news stories “that are absolutely false, that are not based in fact”. Asked by the Daily Mail’s Francesca Chambers why Trump considers The Post report dubious but the Fox News report credible, Spicer had no answer because there is no logical consistency.

To confirm the news, Counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox: “What I will say is that he has expressed his desire to leave the White House and made very clear that he would see through the President’s global trip”.

In April, Raskin was one five congressional Democrats to call for the suspension of Kushner’s security clearance after The New York Times reported that Kushner failed to note on his security clearance application that he had meetings with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States, and Sergey Gorkov, a prominent Russian banker.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: “Russian officials must be laughing at the USA & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News”. Okay, it’s still been way worse for most of the people in the above groups, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been hard on Trump, a man who doesn’t believe in exercise.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster checked in with an eye-rolling tweet about people looking up “covfefe” on its website.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster also told reporters over the weekend that Washington maintains back-channel communications with officials in a number of foreign nations, and that the method allows for discreet communication.

Moscow has denied U.S. intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it meddled in the campaign to try to tilt the election in Trump’s favor. He is one of two people in the administration who have the dual job of family and administration member, the other being his wife Ivanka Trump.

Mike Dubke, who was the White House communications director, resigned, although he was spotted working at the White House on Tuesday after Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, told reporters he would “remain onboard until a transition is concluded”. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.

“If you don’t want to provide that change in 18 months, we’re going to have another election and the agenda that this president is going to implement will be gone”, he said.