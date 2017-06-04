In the video, Trump appears to grab Markovic’s shoulder and forcibly move him aside so that the US president can make his way to the front of the group.

The act was being widely denounced online.

After emerging ahead of the crowd, Trump adjusts his coat’s lapel and looks around in an expression which appears to be a mix of indifference and seriousness, all the while dominating the camera’s frame.

Out of NATO’s 28 members, only the US and four others meet the alliance’s defense spending targets.

Trump first cast doubt on the provision during his presidential campaign, shocking members of the alliance when he suggested the USA might only defend members of the alliance who “fulfill their obligations to us”.

The rebuke was being criticized by opponents.

Donald Trump arrived in Italy Friday for his first meeting as President with leaders of the world’s biggest economies amid a cloud of controversy at home and an increasingly adversarial tone between Washington and key European leaders following yesterday’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels.

In accordance with his America First policy, Trump said “is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States and many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from the last years”.

The US side meanwhile “expressed concern that jobs in the US would be lost because of Brexit“, an European Union source said.

Additionally, while Trump was in Brussels, he reportedly called Germany “bad, very bad” due to their trade surplus.

President Trump’s world view seems to combine a distaste for Islam with a predilection for monarchs of any background-for anyone with a decent palace, really. Trump has taken a less combative tone since taking office, praising the alliance as “wonderful” and saying a strong Europe is very important to him and the United States. Once at the front, Trump straightens up, scans around the room and tugs at his coat before speaking to Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite.

So after newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron dominated Trump in a battle of handshakes Thursday morning in Brussels, the USA president apparently felt the need to reassert himself. But I must say, it is natural for the president of the United States to be in the first row.