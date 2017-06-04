Donald Trump speaks with Theresa May on brutal London terror attacks

Prime Minister Theresa May called it a “terrible incident” and said it is being treated as a “potential act of terrorism“.

The white van then continued to drive to Borough Market where three men then left the vehicle and began to stab people in pubs and restaurants.

More than 48 casualties were rushed to hospitals in the area, according to the London Ambulance Service.

Witnesses described people running into a bar to seek shelter.

Police boats were searching the river – apparently looking for people who may have been thrown off the bridge.

London’s Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation.

“The Uber stopped, we asked people what was going on – people said there was shooting”, said Yoann Belmere, 40, a French banker living in London.

The first incident took place on London Bridge and the second at Borough Market.

May’s Conservative Party had been expected to win by a wide margin but recent polls have showed the race tightening. “Therefore, I refuse to suspend campaigning because this is precisely what the extremists would want us to do”.

Following reports a fourth attacker was on the loose, Rowley said: “Our current belief is that there were three attackers but this is still early on”.

She added that police patrols will be increased in London, including those by armed officers.

A man lying on the ground with canisters attached to his belt. “But these were later established to hoaxes”. “People deserve to live their lives without fear, and we must come together to reject hate”. They were stabbing everyone. “I saw a young girl stabbed in the chest”. I’ve been walking around for an hour and a half crying my eyes out.

“I heard the police shouting to a man “put your hands up” and I saw them coming and talking to him”, she said. “We stand with all those affected in their grief, ever more determined to overcome”.

The first incident was reported at London Bridge when a van swerved off the road into a crowd of pedestrians, BBC reported.

He stabbed a police officer to death before being shot dead by a ministerial bodyguard.

“There must have been about five or six people on the ground, they must have been seriously injured“, he told BBC radio.

Ben said: “We saw people running away and then I saw a man in red with a large blade, at a guess 10 inches (25 centimeters) long, stabbing a man, about three times”.

All three attackers were shot dead by police. As a documentary filmmaker, though, his instincts were to keep going.

In other film, police were seen entering bars in Borough Market and yelling at customers to drop to the floor for their own safety.

Law enforcement officials in major US cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert.

British police responded to reports that a van plowed into pedestrians at London Bridge.

The attack has received widespread condemnation from political leaders, with London mayor Sadiq Khan calling it “deliberate and cowardly”.

Thousands of people have fled the area, been evacuated from hotels, with some initially hiding in restaurant basements and under tables. At least one taxi company offered free rides to people stranded in the area.

This is the third terror attack in Britain since March.

The U.K. remains on high alert after a suicide bomber detonated at an Ariana Grande concert in the city of Manchester last month, killing 22 people and wounding many more. It was reduced to “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely, on May 27.

Prime Minister Bill English: “New Zealand’s thoughts are with the victims of today’s attack, along with their families and friends”.

Grande, who visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital on Friday, found herself confronted with another terror attack.