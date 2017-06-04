Donald Trump tweets criticism of London mayor after bridge attack

His condition is not known.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside the restaurant. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that while police believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation is expanding. “She managed to hold the door for a few seconds but they overpowered her. People managed to escape through the rear door so she saved maybe 20 people’s lives”, Patel said, adding that the woman safely escaped from the terrorist. Armed police rushed to the scene and the militants were shot dead in the Borough Market area near London Bridge. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims Sunday night. Police specialists collected evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism k.

Twelve people have been arrested in east London and searches are underway at a number of addresses.

They were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

London Bridge and neighbouring Southwark Bridge are both closed along with many other roads including Borough High Street and Lower Thames Street.

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals across London.

She said that if an increase in jail sentences for terrorism-related offences, even apparently minor ones, were needed, then it would be done.

The attack triggered panic in the tourist area.

On social media, users were quick to criticise Trump for using the attack to promote his political message. Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack. “They put pressure on the stab wound”.

Police have evacuated people from bars and restaurants in the area in what witnesses have described as a “huge police response”. The public have been advised to avoid the area while the police gather information.

As authorities searched for suspects, London’s Metropolitan Police Service announced on Twitter officers also were responding to reports of stabbings in Borough Market – not far from the bridge. “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he too heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”.

“We saw a vehicle and a few bodies”, Curry said.

BBC radio said witnesses saw people throwing tables and chairs at the perpetrators of the attack to protect themselves.

“One act of horror can sort of redefine what people remember a place for, but you just have to keep going to those places and showing them support”.

One witness, who only gave the BBC his first name of Ben, said he saw a man dressed in red who was stabbing a man with a blade that appeared to be about 10 inches long.