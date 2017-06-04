Donald Trump Tweets Typo “Covfefe”

Merriam-Webster, one of the internet’s favorite political trolls, had nothing on President Donald Trump’s new word?

The incomplete tweet from US President Trump reads:”Despite the constant negative press covfefe“. And then Trump’s Twitter account went silent for several hours.

Reporters who asked White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer what it meant got a cryptic response. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting around 6 a.m., “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” -?”

“The Twitterverse greeted covfefe’s arrival with unfettered rapture”, the host said. He obviously meant constant negative press coverage but Twitter was abuzz with other explanations thoughout the night of Wednesday deciphering what it means.

The LIRR’s official Twitter account joined in on the “covfefe” jokes Wednesday, only to face backlash from commuters on the social media site and later delete the tweet.

He blew past follow-up questions about the meaning of covfefe. Air France U.K. tweeted, “Breaking Our newest destination is sunny #Covfefe!“. Silicon Valley executive Andrew Crow went so far as to change his last name on Twitter to “Covfefe“.

“Never thought I’d see the day when Trump would make me laugh”, @aki23_6 wrote the same day.

Cameras were not permitted to record Spicer’s comments, as the White House apparently moves to reduce the number of contentious televised briefings.

“Just like during the Aso administration, Trump tweets mysterious “covfefe” tweet and sparks uproar”, the tweet read. Trump should know that no good tweet comes after the hours of 10 p.m., unless you’re watching The Bachelorette, of course.