Donald Trump urges end to political correctness in wake of London attack

Police said seven people were killed and at least 48 others were wounded, some critically, before officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

At 00.25 a.m. BST (7.25 p.m. ET), police announced the two incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were “terrorist incidents”.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions after sweeping the area for possible bombs.

One of two Australians caught up in the London terror attack has been identified as Queenslander Candice Hedge, who was stabbed in the neck during the rampage that left seven dead.

Mark Rowley, Assistant Met Police Commissioner, says they were shot within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services.

Prime Minister Theresa May convened an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis. I’ve said hello in passing more than 50/60 occasions.

As the terror unfolded outside the restaurant the 33-year-old said other customers began to panic as they were locked inside.

Almost two weeks on from the suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena, there was a sense in Britain that – at least for those not directly affected by that attack – life was slowly returning to normal.

The men just looked at the people in the restaurant said Applebee, who at that point was unsure what to do.

“It was odd because certain people were running away and other people were strolling around like it was just another night”. He said he saw someone jump into the water to avoid being hit.

She said the recent attacks are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

Grande, who will headline a benefit concert in Manchester later Sunday alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground.

Britain has faced terror attacks in the past – be it from the IRA, or more recently, Islamist radicals – and they too have come suddenly and caused sharp bursts of shock and grief.

London Bridge is a major transport hub and nearby Borough Market is a fashionable warren of alleyways packed with bars and restaurants that is always bustling on a Saturday night. He said the official threat level in Britain remained at severe, meaning a militant attack is highly likely. Several days later it was lowered to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely. “We were eventually led out of the bar and some kind people working in a hotel let us come in to use the bathroom and to give us water”.