Salem was killed during a demonstration Friday when police fired into a crowd that was protesting an explosion that rocked the Afghan capital Wednesday.

Incensed over the Wednesday suicide attack that left 90 dead in Kabul’s diplomatic zone, Afghans took to the streets Friday to demand the government’s resignation. “We must stay strong and united”. “Initial reports show 15 people have been killed and wounded”, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said on Twitter.

The Taliban denied involvement and blamed rivalries in the government.

About 700 mourners at a hillside cemetery in the northern part of Kabul were in the middle of the funeral prayers for a prominent politician’s son when three suicide bombers among the mourners detonated explosives, Abdullah Abdullah, the nation’s chief executive, who was at the service, said at a news conference.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the atrocity.

“Security officials should answer to what they have done, the (Kabul) Garrison officials should respond (about what they have done) and what they are doing to ensure security”.

Anger at the government for not doing more to prevent that attack led to protests on Friday.

Police admitted on Friday that two protesters had been killed and 25 police injured but would not comment on the number of fatalities when asked to clarify the death toll yesterday.

Ezadyar is deputy speaker for the upper house of the country’s parliament.

He later said: “We must not let ourselves fall into the trap that the enemies have spread to our country”. He also called on members of the public not to join the demonstration.

In addition to civilians, Friday’s protesters included several political figures and a key factional leader, Ahmad Zai Masood, whom President Ashraf Ghani fired from a top government job recently.

“I urge everyone not to respond to violence with more violence, said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, expressing heartfelt condolences to family and friends of the victims, all civilians, “who once again suffered indescribable loss today”. The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, outlawed in Russian Federation, claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, a group of about 200 protesters remained near the blast site in the center, sheltering from the sun in open tents.

Before the blasts at the funeral, authorities had sealed off roads in the centre of the city, citing the threat of new attacks on large gatherings of people. “If that would have been the solution for the challenges that the country is faced with, I am sure I can at least talk for myself that I would have been ready to resign”, Abdullah said.

In a statement on its website, the Taliban said that “harsh exemplary attacks” would follow, including the killing of foreign hostages it holds, if the government executed the 11 prisoners.

In the first three months of the year at least 715 civilians were killed, after nearly 3,500 in 2016, the deadliest year on record for Afghan civilians.