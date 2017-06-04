Drake Smashes Adele’s Record With 13 Wins At Billboard Music Awards

The K-pop boy band, also known as The Bangtan Boys, is nominated for Top Social Artist – and up against Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes – at the awards show in Las Vegas on Sunday.

For her next performance, she wore a very revealing black jumpsuit that resembled one she wore nearly 30 years earlier, reports express.co.uk. Meanwhile, Cher performed greatest hits and received the Icon Award for her decades in music. Drake took home the most number of trophies and shattered Adele’s record.

Celine Dion performs “My Heart Will Go On” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 22, 2017.

Other acts due to hit the stage include John Legend, Florida Georgia Line, and former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello, while rockers Imagine Dragons will pay a special tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell following his suicide on Wednesday night. Music lovers were left mesmerised as the singer crooned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the popular track.

MORE: Drake Crashes His Cousin’s Prom, Is the Best Third Wheel Ever: See the Pics! .

The first name that springs to mind when you think of the “Billboard Music Awards” might not be actress Kate Beckinsale, but based on the outfit she wore to the 2017 celebration, you won’t soon forget her.

Drake and Dion posed together, along with Drake’s father Dennis Graham, in a photo on the rapper’s Instagram page.

After a quick costume change, in which she swapped her silver wig for a black one and donned a leather jacket, she returned to the stage for Turn Back Time.

Even Drake took notice in his acceptance speech, adding that Hudgens looked “amazing”, which drew envious looks from Nicki Minaj.

She paired the breezy single with a muted performance with acoustic instruments and a simple white crop top and wide brimmed hat.