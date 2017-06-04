Draymond Green: LeBron James ‘Can’t Have This Ring’

James was in Los Angeles most of last summer working with his production company. The sports desk chimes in.

Now we’ll get to see these legends duke it out for at least four games in a row when the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers battle in the NBA Finals for the third straight year. The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oa.

Now, all the focus of this Finals is on LeBron and KD. And this is the NBA Finals.

It has to be the fact that we’re finally starting to see the team peak when all the key players are relatively healthy.

Hoping that the 2017 NBA Finals would be more competitive than the rest of the playoffs?

A Durant dunk or a Curry three, huh? However, there are financial motives that inspire them to go over the salary cap. Durant is a slender shooter, not a post player. If the vandal’s intention was to give ‘Bron that little bit of extra juice the Cavs need to take down the Warriors, he probably succeeded. Their size will cause mismatches all over the place and send the heavily favored Warriors home disappointed for a second straight season.

Prior to Love’s storybook stop against Curry in the closing minute of Game 7 previous year, he was a defensive liability against the Warriors and averaged only 8.5 points per game on 36.2 percent shooting.

Klay Thompson will be good but not great in every game and fuel a weird narrative where Golden State fans, drunk in riches, will concoct annoyingly convoluted trade scenarios that have a zero percent chance of happening. Golden State have reached the century mark in scoring in each of their 12 postseason games. These two met twice during the season, with the home team winning and covering the spread in both instances. Expect this series to go six games, if not seven again. When Cleveland shifted over to stop him, the ball immediately found its way to Stephen Curry, open on the perimeter. For Cleveland, there was nothing “quote unquote” about its historic comeback in last year’s Finals – down 1-3, the Cavs roared back to win in seven games. As LeBron James tried to recover, he slipped to the ground, providing a clear path for Durant.

Those 2004 Pistons featured Billups, the Finals MVP, and Hamilton in the backcourt, with Prince and Rahseed Wallace at the forwards and Ben Wallace, the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up that season, at center.

The Cavaliers ripped their Eastern Conference rivals apart, but Golden State Warriors is a much stronger beast.

In the two games this season, the Warriors second unit just led the Cavaliers with a total of 57 points to 55. The star-studded Warriors are much more talented than the Celtics, and are more than capable of taking one if not two games from the Cavaliers in Cleveland. From left, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving, LeBron James and J.R. Smith work on drills during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Then the Warriors added Durant. James won his first title in 2012 with Miami in a five-game series over Durant and the Thunder.

Another factor is the play of Steph Curry. And that is unlikely to change with Thursday’s Finals Game 1.

James put up big numbers again – 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game – but the Spurs won four games by 15 points or more. Durant played well, averaging 30.6 points and shooting 55 percent but James came out on top.

“We ran out of talent”, James said. James is 3-4 overall in the finals.

Nate P: Given that Steve Kerr has announced the possibility of returning to the bench for the Finals, I think that’s even harder to say than it would’ve been last series – it sounds feasible that Brown could get in trouble and Kerr could return.

As a human being, Jordan wasn’t ideal, but as an National Basketball Association champion, he was.

“They played great basketball this year”.

James improved to 2-0 in Game 7 in the finals. “I don’t care who it is”. Leave us a comment or tweet at us with your thoughts.