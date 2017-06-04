Driver dies after fleeing cop, crashing into pole

“This is obviously an unfortunate outcome”, Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears said. State Police said the driver, a young male, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A man suffered serious injuries Saturday after crashing his auto into a telephone pole in Haverhill while allegedly fleeing from police, according to police.

An officer had stopped a vehicle around 4 p.m. for having an expired registration.

The driver was flown to a Boston area hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver allegedly sped away as the officer approached, according to the statement, and the officer returned to his cruiser and chased after the vehicle.

Merrimac police said that the officer only caught up with the suspect’s vehicle when he rounded a corner on Atwood Road and saw that the suspect had crashed.

The crash also snapped the utility pole in half at the corner of Atwood Road.

The Merrimac police, Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Haverhill police, Massachusetts State Police, and state police Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.