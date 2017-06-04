Drone’s Doughnut Delivery in Denver Gives a Peek at the Future

The United States will celebrate National Doughnut Day on Friday, June 2, meaning fans of the fried dough treat are in for sweet freebies all day. No, not Christmas. It’s National Donut Day!

It’s National Doughnut Day, but this isn’t just some “Hallmark Holiday” created to move products.

Dunkin’ Donuts, multiple locations, offers a free classic doughnut with purchase of a beverage (while supplies last).

Jupiter Donut Factory, with locations in Jupiter, Royal Palm Beach, Stuart, North Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, is offering a free doughnut to customers. In New York City, Entenmann’s is hosting special activities between 7 am and 1 pm in Times Square and Yankee Stadium.

Entenmann’s: Forget doughnut day…how about free doughnuts for a whole year?

LaMar’s Donuts: Free donut with Salvation Army donation, print off ticket voucher online.

Taylor’s Bakery: The first 250 customers get a free doughnut at each Taylor’s Bakery location. Doughnut shops, both local and chain, are celebrating with some great deals: some without any purchase necessary and some just supporting a great cause.

Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., Cumberland Farms is giving out a free donut with purchase of any size coffee or Chill Zone beverage. Go here to find a Shipley location near you.

On Friday, customers wearing a Sugar Shack or other Sugar Shack apparel will get a free donut.

“The Salvation Army contacted us and Donut Day started in Chicago in 1938, so it was really a natural partnership with us”, said Robyn Jones with Glazed and Infused.