A comment that Donald Trump made yesterday in the White House Rose Garden when he announced the United States would pull out of the global Paris climate agreement was not based in science.

By the way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that the Paris Agreement on climate change has not entered into force yet, so reaching consensus is still possible. “Even though this administration keeps saying that climate action is somehow bad for the economy, most US companies don’t agree with that assessment. Today’s decision therefore greatly increases the chances that the global effort to reduce carbon emissions will be insufficient to avert catastrophic consequences for human health”.

Veteran observers of the decades-old process welcomed an end to the “will he, won’t he?” seesaw that has distracted the ongoing climate talks since Trump’s election last November. The elderly, the sick, and the poor are especially vulnerable.

It is clear that whoever takes office in the United Kingdom on the 9th of June will be committed to tackling climate change.

The minister said that climate change is a priority for Estonia during the upcoming European Union presidency.

“We at Under Armour are disappointed by the Administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement as climate change continues to threaten our planet, our cities and our economies”, Plank said.

In Trump’s speech announcing the planned withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement, the president said: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“. The Paris Agreement is an worldwide agreement meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat global climate change. “I made it clear that the UK wanted the United States to stay within the Paris agreement and that we continue to support the Paris agreement”.

Fortune quoted former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as saying, “Americans are not walking away from the Paris climate agreement“.

“I call on them, come and work here with us, to work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment”.

(In case you’re wondering where Australians stand on the Paris agreement, some new research by the Climate institute suggests that a large majority of Australians – 87 per cent – support the agreement and do not want Australia to step back from its commitments).