Durant-Curry combo might be too much for Cavaliers

After he scored just eight points in a Game 4 loss to the Dallas Mavericks that year, for example, James offered a public thank you to columnists who criticized him.

Up 3-1 around this time last season, the Warriors lost three in a row, the first team ever in an NBA Finals to do that and had to watch the Cavs celebrate a title on their floor. Kevin Durant, in his first season with Golden State, led the way with 38 points.

“I have to bring more energy”, the Canadian said. I know. It’s painful for Warriors followers to revisit.

“We all knew and saw that they were very concerned with the three-point shooters, and Kevin Durant (was) able to drive to the rim with uncontested dunks”. “We expect them to play better”. The Warriors outscored Cleveland 27-8 in fast-break points, and almost all 27 were triggered by defense. He registered seven uncontested dunks in the first half. The speedy Warriors fast break proved more than Cleveland could silence.

Golden State points resulting from LeBron James’ eight turnovers. While Cleveland searches for the right adjustments, Golden State’s roster of perfectionists believes it can play far better still with KD and Steph leading the way, or any of the others who are capable of getting hot in a hurry.

“That’s been our key all year, just to take care of the ball, even sometimes at the expense of not being as flashy as folks are used to”, Warriors forward David West said. Curry shot just 40 percent in the Finals a year ago and had more turnovers (30) than assists (26) as he nursed injuries to his knee and ankle.

When Cleveland stayed on Curry, Durant got easy dunks in transition. Lue in his postgame news conference conceded it was a bad strategy. It’s never about how you get knocked down.

“Steve suggested we try to put the ball in his hands right away and try to put him in position where he can attack downhill”, Brown said. With more than a week of rest entering tonight’s game and a poor start to Game 1 against the Spurs, Golden State could easily have opened the Finals with a dud. Love grabbed a staggering 21 rebounds in this game and finished with the best +/- among starters at -11. He played only 22 minutes.

“When you turn the ball over, that’s when they become very unsafe because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the three-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defence”, James said.

“We can’t let Durant get easy baskets like that”, Lue said as his team practiced at Warriors headquarters amid a media frenzy. We finish practice, guys get their individual sessions in, some guys come back late at night, get shots up. “You can’t be anxious about getting the rebound yourself”. The Cavs’ center entered the Finals with three playoff games of more than 10 points and nine with at least nine rebounds this postseason.

Cleveland went just 23-23 after January 10 and was ranked in the bottom third statistically on defense all season. There were clearly other factors involved in the Spurs game, or really one factor called Kawhi Leonard, but these playoffs are not the first time that the Warriors have turned disappointing first halves into third quarter blowouts. “It’s just us focusing that much more on the game plan and knowing how we have to play”.

As for Thompson the feeling seems to be the Warriors just did a super job game-planning for his tireless work on the boards and devoted enough bodies to him to make sure he didnt rack up big rebound totals.