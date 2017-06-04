Durant gets chance to follow LeBron’s path to National Basketball Association title

The Cavaliers have more depth.

While the Cavs and Warriors have played in the Finals the past two years, Durant and James met before that in different uniforms. After finishing second in the National Basketball Association behind Curry in regular season triples made for a fourth straight season, Thompson has been decidedly average offensively during the postseason, shooting 38 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from 3-point range while averaging 14.4 points per game – down several from his 22.3 mark in the regular season.

While LeBron James is the best basketball player on the planet, Cleveland’s older roster can not make enough 3 pointers or play good enough team defense to beat the Warriors 4 times in 7 games. Am I forgetting anyone?

James became the first player to lead an NBA Finals in every major statistical category with 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots a game previous year.

The Warriors have had their way throughout these playoffs so far. James is the Cavs’ best matchup to defend Durant. This one being the rubber match, if you will. 2015 saw the Warriors win their first title in 40 years. He scored from the outside, inside, and pulled off a huge dunk after shaking LeBron James to give the Warriors a boost.

It’s the best rivalry going in the National Basketball Association right now, maybe in professional sports. Barnes faulted down the stretch, shooting just 35% from the field and 31% from three. We’ve both added pieces that have helped our offensive packages and defensive packages be even more scary and obviously you can see that. Good luck. The Cavs could put Tristan Thompson, a quicker, more capable defender, on Durant and put Love on Zaza Pachulia, but the Warriors wouldn’t hesitate to let Durant attack Thompson one-on-one or attack the basket if Love is the primary rim defender.

This season, at age 32, James averaged 26.4 points plus career highs of 8.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists as well as a league-high 37.8 minutes on the court a game. With the Warriors being a much more disciplined and taller team, Love will not be almost as successful beyond the arc.

Golden State blew out Cleveland in the one meeting between the two teams this year at Oracle Arena. “We have four wins left, we have to do whatever we can to get them”. The Warriors also finished the 2016-17 season with the best regular season ever finishing 73-9, eclipsing the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls’ 72-10 record. But consider his ability to block shots. Green was also suspended by the league from game six. His impact will be as big as his 6-foot-7, 230-pound frame.

James has been incredible all postseason long, but especially in Game 1 of each series. “I get a great view of the game”, said Dan Stintsman of Grafton. It has special written all over it with potential for heroes to be made, buzzer beaters to be hit and tensions to rise. While much has been made of Curry being healthier during these playoffs than he was past year when an ankle and then a knee injury hobbled him, Durant doesn’t recall Curry being too hobbled when his Warriors beat Durant and Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.