Durant not feeling pressure of NBA decider

Kevin Durant is set to begin his second NBA Finals tonight.

ESPN is reporting that Durant is willing to take less money to stay in Golden State and help the Warriors keep other players.

James had won two titles as part of another “super team” in Miami but last year’s crown meant even more to his legacy. Heck, Cleveland stood up to Golden State the year before. O’Neal was the 2001 NBA Finals MVP. Going to do everything in my power to attack every game with that perspective. The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have developed a competitiveness because of their shared supremacy in their respective conference.

Coming off an improbable comeback from a 3-1 deficit in last year’s NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers look to defend their championship crown in the 2017 NBA Finals.

This year’s NBA Finals is historic, as the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are meeting for the third straight year on June 1.

“I think you’ve found two great teams, and we’ve played that way, and maybe people don’t appreciate it because of a blowout or because of a sweep”, Green said. When they’re bad, you still might lose, just because they have several players who can hit half a dozen threes in just three minutes if everything goes right.

If the Warriors can accomplish the sweep, they will be looking to pull off a flawless 16-0 playoff record.

Of the 23 that picked the Warriors, six picked them to win in seven games, 10 picked them to win six games, and six picked them to win in five games. Postseason included, the Warriors are 11-8 against the Cavs over the past three seasons. It’s tough for me to say that is the case. “And for us to get back on top – I would say it’ll be a good feelin’ to redeem ourselves from past year”, Curry told ABC News’ T.J. Holmes in an interview that aired on Good Morning America.

As fans we can only hope for the seven-game thriller we received past year.

Cleveland’s Kevin Love will likely have to guard him. In a case like this I assume that each team will play it’s best for the entirety of the series and stay healthy. He missed the first series between these teams and was terrible past year when he averaged just 8.5 points on 36.2 percent from the field.

“LeBron is going to get his points and so is Kyrie”.

“I’ve still got to do my routine, put in the same work and execute on the court no matter what I’ve been through”.