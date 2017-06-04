Durant not feeling pressure of NBA Finals expectations

LeBron James (centre) of the Cleveland Cavaliers has a shot blocked by Kevin Durant (right) of the Golden State Warriors at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California in this January 16, 2017.

In many statistical categories, this year’s team was superior to the record 73-win club.

The Warriors’ rhythmic motion offence, with every player offering screens or cuts allowing their All Stars to score at will, has befuddled the best of defences, and it will take a strong effort from the Cavaliers to contain them. They didn’t have a Golden State.

Barnes wasn’t exactly a neutral observer previous year, having grown up in Northern California and having played with the Warriors before their recent run of dominance. And this is the NBA Finals.

Brown, who once coached James with the Cavaliers, has emphasised perseverance when dealing with James, especially since Kevin Durant will be dealing with him much of the time. “You’ve just got to try to make it tough on them”, Durant said. So you’ve got to make him work as hard as he can. But that just hasn’t been the case.

“Cleveland … are going to have to have all their guys shooting the ball well and playing efficiently”. The first three games were decided by six or fewer before the Cavaliers rolled to a 114-91 victory in Boston on April 5, a win that at the time had the defending champions in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage.

Williams is another big add as a veteran guard brought in this February. And maybe we’ll get it. They walk past the other fighters, the promoters, managers and hustlers. This postseason Thompson is averaging only 14.4 PPG and shooting 38.3 percent from the field, which are both lower than his regular season statistics. Good luck. The Cavs could put Tristan Thompson, a quicker, more capable defender, on Durant and put Love on Zaza Pachulia, but the Warriors wouldn’t hesitate to let Durant attack Thompson one-on-one or attack the basket if Love is the primary rim defender. He obviously didn’t feel he could do that with Russell Westbrook, a wildly talented guy who seems to believe there isn’t a shot he can’t make nearly every possession.

“It’s been a long journey, some ups and downs but it’s well worth it once you get here in the Finals“, Williams said. One, James is the best player alive and his entire motivation now seems to revolve around collecting more rings.

If the Cavaliers want to upset the Warriors in back-to-back Finals, James, Irving, and Love will all have to play very well the entire series, along with help from the rest of the wine and gold as well. Curry produced well, but his points weren’t coming within the flow of the game. James, the three-time National Basketball Association champion, is an African American.

In James’ four NBA Finals appearances as a member of the Heat, he entered two of them as the favorite and the other two as the underdog. If it is half of what last year’s seven-game classic is, then it will be plenty to satisfy the fans and provide a solid end to the National Basketball Association season.

Cleveland is known for a hospital, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the first and third National Basketball Association homes of James, who once jumped ship to win two titles in Miami. He was cleared to return for Game 4, but he wasn’t himself until the crucial Game 7. Unlike last season’s Finals, Curry appears healthy. The numbers forecast the series will end in five games.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Watching Part II of the Cavaliers-Warriors NBA Finals trilogy last spring, Kyle Korver came to a realization. The shooting guard/small forward was awarded the 2015 Finals Most Valuable Player title for his Herculean effort in stopping the 32-year-old.