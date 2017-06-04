Durant’s decision contributed to uneventful National Basketball Association playoffs

No team could seriously challenge Golden State or the Cleveland Cavaliers during their third consecutive run-up to the NBA Finals.

Durant scored 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and passed off eight assists while Stephen Curry added 28 points, sinking six-of-11 three-pointers as Golden State dominated Cleveland in nearly every area in the first game of the best-of-seven series.

Stephen Curry has the second-best odds to win the MVP at 11/5, while LeBron James leads all Cavaliers with 9/2 odds.

“The most important thing is the way he’s defending”, teammate Draymond Green said. “Thirty-eight, eight, eight, zero turnovers? Hopefully, we make a few more of the shots on Sunday night and win by 30 instead of 20″, he signed off.

Lue also said the Cavs got “backwards” the game plan on defense, and were running out to the Warriors’ shooters even when Durant had the ball and was heading toward the hoop.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr watched the game from the locker room, unable to take the sideline due to complications from a back surgery that has sidelined him since the first round of the playoffs.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Tyronn Lue has a new No. 1 priority for LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals: Stop the ball. He vowed to do his part in Game 2. “But we have to take away the easy baskets”. There’s nothing really needs to be said. This just may be the best NBA Finals ever played. He picked up his fourth flagrant foul point of the playoffs in that Game 4, which triggered an automatic suspension. Check out the complete line history here.

Previous year there were blowouts in each of the first six games between the teams before an epic Game 7 made up for all of it. So I just tried to play as hard as I can and not make it about a matchup, it’s about us, it’s about the Golden State Warriors versus the Cleveland Cavaliers and we’re only going to do it together. Golden State had only four giveaways, matching a finals record low.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Oracle Arena.

There was plenty going on for Durant in Game 1 as well.

Golden State is now just three wins away from being the first National Basketball Association team to go undefeated in the postseason.

“His length and versatility really helped out….he can play any of the other four positions”, said Warriors acting head coach Mike Brown, even joking that Durant could not play center because the Warriors already had so many. The Warriors got 14 offensive rebounds in Game 1 and allowing them to have to have extra possessions is a recipe for disaster, given their offensive abilities. “Guys got reminded of that, I got reminded of that, against this team you’ve got to go balls out”. So they’re playing good basketball. The Cavs, meanwhile committed 20 turnovers leading to 21 points for Golden State.

Cleveland’s renewed focus on stopping Durant should open opportunities for Curry and guard Klay Thompson. Like “flew my dad out from Cleveland so we could go to Game 7 past year together” love them. Credit goes to their defense for generating a lot of them.