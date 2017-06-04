Durant, Warriors getting to the rim at will

In a series with a whole lot of storylines and a bunch of different outcomes, the Cleveland Cavaliers look for a repeat crown, as the Golden State Warriors look to win two out of three.

The logos were created to fit with new jerseys which the team says will be revealed later this Summer.

The first game of the 2017 NBA Finals series kicks off on Thursday night, and The Cetureon will bring you everything you need to know about Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 1.

Kevin Durant is set to begin his second NBA Finals tonight.

The C-Sword logo will be the Cavs primary one next season, while the navy and red shield logo will serve as a secondary option.

The Golden State Warriors’ star is willing to take less to help the team.

In the offseason the Dubs added some dude named Kevin Durant and breezed through the West, going 12-0 in the playoffs, winning each game by about 17 points. After past year, though, we have learned you can never count out LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. Cleveland will have to slow down a team that has been clobbering teams by 16.3 points per game in the postseason.

Game 2 will be on the weekend, as the Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers again on Sunday, June 4, at 8 p.m. EDT.

WHAT HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE? The Cavaliers’ nine-game postseason road winning streak, three shy of the 2001-02 Lakers’ league record, started with victories a year ago in Games 5 and 7 in Oakland. It doesn’t hurt or anything like that, so I don’t really think about it much.

The Golden State center sported a “SHAQ” hat.

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr had hoped to feel well enough to return to the bench but stayed behind the scenes in the locker room as he continues to deal with complications from back surgery almost two years ago. The Warriors won at least once in Cleveland in each of the last two NBA Finals, part of their franchise-record streak of 14 straight series with a road victory.

Kyrie Irving, who hit the deciding 3-pointer with Curry’s hand in his face last June as Cleveland rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to win the city’s first major team title in 52 years, scored 24 points on 10-of-22 shooting. The Warriors’ best lineup against the Cavaliers probably has both players on the floor at the same time, with Iguodala on James and Thompson defending Irving, so Thompson said he doesn’t get caught up in whether his shot is falling. “So as long as I perform at this stage now and play my hardest, that’s all I can ask for”. Curry became the fifth player in National Basketball Association history with 300 career playoff 3s after coming in with 295.