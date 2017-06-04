Dutch court refuses to intervene in AkzoNobel, PPG dispute

A Dutch court last night threw out a request from rebel shareholders in Akzo Nobel for it to take immediate action over the paint group’s rejection of a €26.9 billion bid from PPG Industries.

Disgruntled investors, frustrated that the Dutch company has rejected three offers from Pittsburgh-based coatings firm PPG, are seeking to force a shareholders meeting to try to smooth the path of a takeover.

Antony Burgmans is seen as the main obstacle to the PPG takeover bid.

Elliott Advisors – which led the takeover push – said in a statement it was “surprised and disappointed” by the court’s decision.

“Elliott is considering the implications of this judgment for shareholder rights in the Netherlands and for its next steps in relation to Akzo Nobel“.

Elliott had petitioned the Amsterdam court to intervene in the almost three-month-old takeover battle, alleging Mr Burgmans, 70, failed in his duties to investors in refusing meaningful talks and rebuffing three takeover offers by PPG, the latest worth about US$29.5 billion.

“The ruling has reduced the likelihood of a combination with PPG, leaving only a hostile bid as the way going forward”, said ING Bank analyst Stijn Demeester, adding that Akzo Nobel’s anti-takeover defense mechanism would result in “significant risk” for PPG.

A Dutch court ruled on Monday that Akzo was not required to hold the meeting.

The court said it would continue to assess whether it needs to call for an independent investigation into Akzo over whether the company has been sufficiently transparent with its shareholders about the process it took when rejecting the PPG proposals.

Akzo says its own plans for the firm – which involve spinning off its chemicals division into a separate business – would better serve shareholders.

It has promised to increase its dividend for 2017 by half and pay a €1bn special cash dividend in November.