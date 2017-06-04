Duterte confirms IS not behind casino attack

The fire caused clouds of smoke that killed 37 people from smoke inhalation, said Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde.

Police say a gunman stormed the casino resort and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed dozens of people.

Police say there was no political motive behind attack but the 42-year-old father of three and former finance department employee owed several people more than $80,000. “They will kill people for nothing, not even for a reason”. But he did not shoot anybody. he just burned the casino. “All of the indications point to a criminal act that was carried out by a man who was disturbed”, he said.

Authorities showed the security footage to the media at a news conference Saturday and said the gunman’s identity is still unknown. “It was painful for us not to see him”, said his mother, Teodora Carlos.

The driver said the man spoke fluent Tagalog.

“He could have shot everybody there”, Albayalde added.

The man ransacked a room and stole gaming chips, Philippine National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said.

“He took action inside it, inflicting death and causing harm, until he dismounted as a martyr, as we consider him and Allah is His advocate”, the terrorist organization said. “So our findings, our conclusion, will possibly change”, he told DZMM radio.

Carlos walked into the Resorts World casino and hotel complex in Manila on Friday with an M4 automatic rifle and a bottle of petrol, before setting alight a number of different rooms in the complex, according to police accounts. ISIS had claimed responsibility for the attack late Friday but officials have denied the attack was a terror-related incident and they repeated that denial Sunday.

Duterte imposed martial law last week in the southern region of Mindanao to crush what he called a rising threat from IS.

Authorities have yet to identify the gunman, but Islamic State claimed in an online statement that the assailant was a jihadist known as Abu al-Kheir of the Archipelago, suggesting that he was from the Philippines. Suicide is forbidden in Islam.

Some of the CCTV footage showed a male, wearing dark clothes, bonnet and carrying a back pack, entering a mall leading to the casino through a parking area and bypassing a metal detector. After he arrived, he rode up in an elevator with two women.

As a security officer runs after him, he whips a rifle out of his backpack, sending panicked throngs fleeing.

Luchie Arguelles, 61, was playing slots just after midnight when she saw the man enter. “Allegedly, ang gunman natalo sa sugal at nagwala”, said Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano.