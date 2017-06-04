Duterte says casino attack was not work of IS

He fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group has claimed responsibility for the rampage in Manila early Friday, but authorities say it looked like a botched robbery by one attacker and that there was no obvious link to terrorism.

The 37 fatalities all died of suffocation due to smoke inhalation, while the gunman killed himself.

“It is not ISIS”, the president said in his first public comment on the attack.

Tomas Apolinario, Bartolome said the gunman was armed with a caliber M16 rifle (Bushmaster) and a caliber.380 pistol.

Stephen Reilly, Resort World’s Chief Operating Officer, says the company is giving 1 million pesos ($20,000) to each of the families of those who died in a deadly casino attack in Manila that left at least 38 people dead.

More than a hundred people have been killed and thousands displaced. He was even saying, ‘Get out!

The ordeal ended at about 6:35 a.m. after police chief Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said in an interview on ANC’s Early Edition that the gunman was dead.

What has been established is that the suspect rode a taxi cab to get to Resorts World Manila, acted alone and that the attack was a case of robbery and not terrorism. “So our findings, our conclusion, will possibly change”, he told local radio station DZMM. The gunman headed straight for a storage room in the back of the casino that contained poker chips.

Bartolome said the driver, now considered a person of interest, positively identified the suspect who was described to be between 40 and 45-years-old, about six feet tall, medium built, had fair complexion, and wore a black long sleeve shirt with black vest, black bonnet, and trousers. Police said he burned himself.

Luchie Arguelles, 61, was playing slots just after midnight when she saw the man enter.

“(He was) all dressed in black, burly, everything was covered, you can’t even see his eyes”, said Arguelles, who was about 30 feet from the gunman.

Eyewitnesses said they heard two men running into the resort complex with guns, shouting “ISIS” and poured a flammable substance on gaming tables.

Employees of Resorts World Manila complex return to work on Saturday, June 3, 2017, a day after a gunman stormed the crowded Manila casino in Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The fighting has placed much of the country on edge, prompted Duterte to declare martial law across the south and raised fears that the insurgents are gaining a foothold in the country. The Philippines has faced Muslim insurgencies for decades, though much of the violence has occurred in the troubled south.

There’s been concern that the militants might attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege in Marawi.

“This incident should be a wake-up call for the police and the military to cooperate closely in making the seat of government and our financial and business centre safe from any terrorist attack”.

“He’s probably a foreigner“, Albayalde said.

Resorts World Saturday released security video showing the attack and the suspect, who took a taxi to the entertainment complex.

He accused of the possible security lapses on the part of the management after the lone armed suspect managed to set the casino tables on fire and steal the gambling chips worth P113 million.

But police and casino officials on Saturday were one in saying there was a lone attacker, who went to the casino in battle gear with an M4 rifle, two bottles of fuel and a backpack.