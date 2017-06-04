Duterte to extremists: No talks even if you kill hostages

“I am having difficulty and we had to do it to the least maximum collateral damage, particularly on civilians”, he added.

The threat of heightened terrorism, including the impending return of hundreds of Southeast Asian fighters who fought with IS in Syria and Iraq, has been a hot-button issue at the three-day Singapore summit also attended by US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis. There are some problems along the way. Up to 90 per cent of Marawi’s people have fled to safety.

Lorenzana, also the martial law administrator in Mindanao, said soldiers were also having a hard time dealing with Maute terrorists hiding in mosques.

He said the Maute has meanwhile lost a total of 120 of its armed hands.

“On the firearms they are using against government security troops, it looks like they have stockpiled them for some time, and we have captured a lot of them in the past few days”.

“The rescued residents would have been 182 if not for that incident”, Armed Forces of the Philippines Spokesman BGen.

There are about 1,200 Islamic State (IS) group operatives in the Philippines, including foreigners of whom 40 are from Indonesia, the Indonesian defence minister told an global security forum Sunday.

Malacañang, however, downplayed Lorenzana’s claim, saying that Marawi city is already nearing normalcy. But the military missed the target as there were still pockets of resistance from the terrorists in some parts of the city.

“The enemy is turning out to be more weaker, which shows that putting Mindanao under martial law was a wise decision”, Abella said.

The cease-fire comes as the military continues its offensive against the Maute Group.

Government troops have rescued 181 civilians trapped in the conflict between Maute-ISIS fighters and government troops in Marawi City, the military said Saturday.

Civilians killed as a result of the more than two week firefight reached 20.

However, he assured the people that everything is being done to end the fighting and to stabilize the situation in Marawi as soon as possible after the Maute group attacked the city last May 23.

Duterte said last Saturday he could finish off terrorists holed-up in Marawi within 24 hours if he used unrestrained air power, but he acknowledged the lives of innocent civilians would be sacrificed if he did took that course of action.

“They attacked the city and put the lives of every one in Marawi in grave danger including women, children and the elderly. And there might be some who are fighting alongside with the Mautes”, Lorenzana said.

Quoting the rescued civilians, Bautista said they had to endure hunger, thirst and sleepless night.

“There are the others there who were killed but we don’t know yet their nationalities”.