East Ham Barking Road ‘gunman’: Cops swoop after London Bridge attack

“It is time to say enough is enough”, Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there hasn’t yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

She said the police eventually came and said those inside could leave, but that they had to do so with their hands on their heads. “It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam”. One eyewitness told the BBC that one of the attackers had shouted “this is for Allah” before launching an attack on a woman.

“Eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons”, Rowley said at a press conference.

Anyone with images or footage of Saturday night’s attack are being asked to share it with counter-terror police to assist their investigation.

London police on Sunday announced the arrest of 12 suspects in connection with the terrorist attack at London Bridge the night before as Prime Minister Theresa May called for an overhaul of Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy. More homes in the area were being searched.

Rowley lauded the courage of officers who ran toward the attack as it unfolded. I’ve said hello in passing more than 50, 60 occasions.

Reports have since said three men have been injured and taken away in ambulances.

Among the injured being treated in hospital are those believed to have confronted the attackers, including a British Transport Police officer who faced the men with only his baton.

Police said the attacks had been declared terrorist incidents.

Trump poured scorn on Khan’s attempt to reassure the public after Saturday night’s attack.

President Trump tweeted solidarity with Britain, tweeting “WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” But he also took shots at political correctness and gun control. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump tweeted.

The secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, Harun Khan, also condemned the attack.

In the United States, Joe Scarborough, a former Republican lawmaker and TV news show host, posted a tweet with Khan’s picture, “America stands by your side, regardless of the unspeakable insensitivity of some”.

“I turned around and saw this man with this huge blade and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest pub”. Rowley said police believe there were only three attackers.

“Two men said ‘help me, ‘ they had gunshot or stab wounds on their backs and the blood was flowing”, Ansah said. “It could have happened to me too”. French and Spanish citizens were among the wounded.

But many people aren’t impressed with how Trump, whose approval ratings are at their lowest yet at 37 percent, has seemingly exploited the attack for his own gain.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a policeman on Parliament’s grounds.

“There was a auto with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade”.

May said the attacks were not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another. Abedi died at the scene.

He also said security arrangements for forthcoming events were being reviewed and the public could expect to see additional police, both armed and unarmed, across the capital.

“As our understanding grows we now understand that the van at London Bridge started the attack at 21.58 yesterday, as it went from north to south on the river”.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

Speaking in Downing Street five days before the United Kingdom general election, May described the latest attack as “brutal” and said extremism had to be defeated.