Eddie Lacy: Seahawks’ weight incentives are a ‘positive challenge’

Lacy said Friday that the clauses that will reward him for being at or below a certain weight can only be a good thing as he looks to get his career back on track. So it’s a positive challenge.

Lacy hit the first one in May, checking in at 253, under the 255 limit. Like many individuals, he’s trying to lose some weight. Lacy earns $55,000 in incentives if he weighs 250 in July and August, and $55,000 each time he weighs in below 245 during the season. “I’m from Louisiana. I like good food”.

“I figured I could get some fans involved, try something new, something different”, he said.

“It’s great, actually, ” he said of his conditioning when he spoke to reporters after Friday’s OTA on what was his 27 birthday – matching his jersey number. “It’s a lot better than it has been, and it’s going to continue to get better”. It’s all working out. “We’ve just got to continue to go that way”.

Lacy played in just five games a year ago before an ankle injury, which required surgery last November, ended his season. “So I had to get two screws, two wires and a plate to fix it because I messed up my deltoid ligament”.

Seattle started Phase 3 of its offseason program on Tuesday, and Lacy has been on the field with his new teammates.

“I’m still limited”, Lacy said of his ankle. “Right now, I just want to get myself better so if I’m put into a situation, I can be the best I can be, even better than I was”.

Lacy is still limited by an ankle injury he suffered previous year with the Green Bay Packers, but Carroll said Lacy should be full go for training camp.

“Eating a lot”, Lacy said.

“I have a great support group behind me from coaches to players to the nutrition team”.

“What kinds of things?” After ranking among the top four in rushing from 2012-15 when Marshawn Lynch was the lead back the Seahawks fell to 25 in the National Football League last season, a dropoff that Carroll has cited as the key to the team’s offensive struggles.

Lacy and Rawls are among the eight running backs on the Seattle roster. The others include the Seahawks’ second- and fifth-round draft choices from 2016 in C.J. Prosise and former Arkansas star Alex Collins, respectively, as well as former Central-Phenix City standout J.D. McKissic. “The 30-day challenge, it’s pretty much something else that I can do to help me reach my goal, reach what I have to do to stay in condition and be in better condition”, Lacy said. There’s no confrontation, there’s no tension in the room.