Edinson Volquez throws a no-hitter for Marlins

In command the whole way, Volquez became the sixth Marlins pitcher to toss a no-hitter in a 3-0 win against the Diamondbacks at Marlins Park.

Volquez carved through the potent D-backs offense easily, issuing just two walks and striking out 10, including the side in the ninth, over his nine innings while facing the minimum 27 batters. Pinch hitters Daniel Descalso and Owings were also retired on third strikes. He issued only two walks, striking out ten while throwing only 98 pitches.

The Miami Marlins look to stay hot after winning seven of their last nine games.

Besides Alvarez, Sanchez and now Volquez, the other no-hitters for the Marlins were thrown by A.J. Burnett, Kevin Brown and Al Leiter.

It’s incredible that Volquez was able to honor two players who tragically passed too young with his historic no-hitter. Entering Saturday with a.163 batting average, Schwarber was hitting ninth.

Javier Baez also homered for Chicago, which has won two straight following a six-game losing streak.

Wade Davis earned his 12th save and Hector Rondon (1-1) notched the win.

The New York Yankees shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0, the Kansas City Royals thrashed the Cleveland Indians 12-5 and the Oakland Athletics had a 10-4 win over the Washington Nationals.

The Yankees tied the franchise record with four homers in an inning.

Montgomery (3-4) allowed three hits and three walks. All that after tweaking his ankle in a collision with a baserunner and barely making it past the first batter of the game.

Shipley, 25, was in the majors earlier this season before getting demoted. Volquez was one of the pitchers the Marlins brought in this past offseason in part to fill the void caused by the death of Fernandez.

Desmond connected on the first pitch he saw from left-handed reliever Jose Torres in the seventh inning.

This is the best pitching match-up of the day bar-none – Luis Severino (4-2, 2.93 ERA) against Marcus Stroman (3-2, 3.28).

Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas had two-run doubles in the fifth.

DETROIT – Alex Avila, Justin Upton, Nick Castellanos and Alex Presley each hit a home run and Jordan Zimmermann showed off his revamped slider to lead Detroit over Chicago. Robbie Ray gets the ball, and he is 5-3 with a 3.00 ERA and 84 strikeouts this season.

Randall Delgado (1-1) gave up six hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings for Arizona.

All eight of New York’s hits were for extra bases.

PHILLIES 5, GIANTS 3: Ben Lively pitched seven strong innings in his major league debut, Odubel Herrera drove in three runs in Philadelphia’s four-run seventh and the Phillies held on against San Francisco at Philadelphia. Eight groundouts were a big reason for success.

Andrew Cashner (2-5) took the loss. In the eighth, Marcell Ozuna had an RBI single, and Boar followed with a run scoring double to provide the final margin of victory. It was Adams’ fourth career multi-homer game and his first since 2014.