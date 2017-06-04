Eight police fired 50 bullets to stop London attackers

“They went ‘This is for Allah, ‘ and they had a woman on the floor”.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said.

Police said multiple casualties were reported, and British media reported that more than one person had been killed in the rampage. Then two people approached another person and “began to stick the knife in. and then I froze and I didn’t know what to do”.

May, facing an election Thursday, said the recent attacks, including an earlier one outside Parliament in March, are not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another. Vowles said. “I was just trying to get their attention by throwing things at them”.

London’s Metropolitan Police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there, the force said. Our initial assesment is in the region of 50 rounds, in the region of 50 bullets were fired by those eight officers. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.

A bystander was also wounded by the gunfire, but the civilian’s injuries were not believed to be critical.

Four French nationals were among those injured in the London attack, French officials said.

The death toll of seven did not include the three attackers. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian was among the dead.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, Damien Pettit said. He has two young kids.

Further raids are now taking place in East Ham, also in East London as I type.

Police rushed to the chaotic scene on Saturday night where shots were heard and authorities urged Londoners on Twitter to “run, hide, tell” if they were caught in the attack.

A charity concert for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande and other stars, is due to be held in the northwest English city on Sunday. She said this ideology had to be confronted both overseas and at home.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, the Conservative leader said in a televised statement outside her Downing Street office, where flags few at half-mast.

If confirmed as terrorism, this will be the third attack to hit Britain in as many months. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely. They asked Londoners to “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.

Police attend to an incident on London Bridge.

Streets around London Bridge and Borough Market, fashionable districts packed with bars and restaurants, were been busy with people on a Saturday night out.

Medics treated the wounded near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said.

People in London after reports of pedestrians being hit by a van. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

Amid the violence and fear were stories of compassion and heroism.

The area remained cordoned off and patrolled by armed police and counter-terrorism officers on Sunday, with train stations closed. He was later described as being in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“He was just a normal, cool guy”.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was an attack.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. they were stabbing everyone”.