Election campaigning suspended after London terror attack

Two of Britain’s main parties, including the ruling Conservative party, day made a decision to suspend its campaign for the general election after the terrorist attack in London, which killed six persons and injured 48 others.

“Deep thanks to our emergency services who have responded again with enormous bravery, and to the many members of the public displaying courage and compassion in the midst of awful scenes”.

United Kingdom police say they have arrested 12 people in connection to the London Bridge attack.

She said police believe there were three attackers and that all had been “neutralised”.

“I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening”, he said. “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he also heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”.

Police said the men, who were shot dead within eight minutes of the attack starting, were wearing fake bomb vests.

“Once again, the response of the emergency services – from the officers who rushed to the scene to the paramedics who treated people – was incredible”.

Police said armed officers were also responding to reports of stabbings nearby.

It was the third major attack in Britain in the past three months.

Britain was already on edge after a suicide bombing two weeks ago at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England, that killed 22 people and injured dozens of others.

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party, which also suspended campaigning, said: “Dreadful news from London“.

Prime Minister Theresa May called Sunday for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain after the attack killed seven people in a busy area of London and disrupted Britain’s election campaign just days before a nationwide vote.

May was due to chair a meeting of the government’s Cobra security committee later on Sunday.

Irish singer Niall Horan tweeted: “Thoughts are with the people of London today after yet another horrific attack”.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries. People were rescued from the bars by London police.

Scotland will see a “substantial” increase in the number of armed police on duty in the immediate aftermath of the London attack, the first minister has said.

The van deliberately swerved into groups of people at high speeds, eyewitnesses said.

The attack had harrowing echoes of the one on London’s Westminster Bridge in March, when British Muslim convert Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament.

Police activity spread throughout the Borough Market area.

Police were called at around 10.08pm to reports of a white van striking pedestrians as it veered onto the pavement across London Bridge.

The van crashed into fences by Southwark Cathedral and the railway bridge.

Taxi driver Chris told LBC radio he saw men brandishing long knives emerging from the van.

Alex Shellum, who was in The Mudlark pub near London Bridge said he saw a young woman stagger in.

“I’m not sure it can be legally done”, he told BBC interviewer Andrew Marr.

Husband and wife Ben and Natalie told BBC radio they were outside Borough Market when they witnessed a stabbing.

“We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that”, he said. “We have an excellent working relationship with our colleagues in the agencies, and we have officers on the streets of London all the time”.