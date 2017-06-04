Election to go ahead on June 8 despite London attack – May

Seven people were killed in what was Britain’s second terrorist atrocity in two weeks, when a group of attackers in a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in a busy area nearby.

Three men then fled the van wielding large knives and attacked people indiscriminately at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market shouting “This is for Allah”, witnesses said. At least one pedestrian is thought to have jumped into the Thames to escape being hit. And then there was a man with a knife, he was running.

Seven people have died and 48 were wounded during the eight-minute rampage before police shot dead the three terrorists.

A police officer who was responding to the attack on London Bridge was also stabbed. “He received serious but not life-threatening injuries”, he said. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan described it as “a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”.

Grande, who is due to headline a star-studded concert in Manchester late Sunday for the victims of the May 22 attack, tweeted: “Praying for London”.

President Donald Trump offered the help of the United States and said: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU”. The attacker – who reportedly had a criminal record and may have had connections to violent extremism – was gunned down by a police officer.

Prime Minister Theresa May described the incidents as “dreadful events” and today chaired a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee. May had earlier labeled the attack as “terrible incident”. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March. “It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside the restaurant. He estimated 100 people were on the bridge at the time, fewer than earlier in the night because it was getting late. “I froze beacause I didn’t know what to do”, said Mark Roberts (53) a management consultant. “As I was thinking. which direction should I run, the van swerved across the other side of the bridge from me”.

Witnesses in Borough Market reported seeing several people being attacked by the knifemen.

Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

A girl said, “They’re stabbing everyone”.

Applebee told his customers to go to the back of the restaurant.

Media reports said police carried out three controlled explosions during the night. After a brief pause, the men continued down the street, at which point Applebee and a colleague pulled down the shutters. Officers rushed into the nearby Katzenjammers bar and ordered people to sit on the floor, patron Paul Connell told CNN. “They were scared. The police were scared”, he said. Armed police came in.

Facebook activated its safety check function for people in London to let their loved ones know they are safe and local residents offered accommodation for anyone left stranded, under the hashtag #sofaforlondon.

‘We were called at 10.08pm last night initially to reports that a vehicle had struck pedestrians on London Bridge.

Italian photographer Gabriele Sciotto, who was watching the football at the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market, said he saw three men shot just outside the pub.

She said: ‘Our officers confronted the suspects and brought this awful incident to a conclusion within eight minutes.

Britain is on high alert only 12 days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at the concert in Manchester, northwest England, and ahead of the June 8 vote, in which security is a major theme.