Elon Musk Announces Exit From Trump Advisory Council After Paris Accord Withdrawal

Top American executives have voiced their anger and displeasure after President Donald Trump announced that he will pull the United States out of the historic Paris climate accord due to the “draconian financial and economic burdens” it imposes on the country, the media reported.

Trump’s decision alarmed leaders around the world, drawing swift and sharp condemnation from foreign officials and top USA environmentalists and corporate titans, who decried the US exit from the Paris accord as an irresponsible abdication of American leadership.

“Withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement is bad for the environment, bad for the economy, and it puts our children’s future at risk”, Zuckerberg said.

In a sharply nationalistic address from the White House Rose Garden, Trump announced his administration would immediately stop implementing the “bad” 195-nation accord.

The United States now joins only two countries – Nicaragua and Syria – in opposing a climate agreement reached by all other nations in 2015. A signature diplomatic achievement for Obama, the Paris accord was celebrated at the time as a universal response to the global warming crisis.

States in the alliance will remain committed to reducing emissions by 26 to 28 percent and meeting the targets of the federal Clean Power Plan, according to the statement from Cuomo’s office.

The executive order signed by Cuomo Thursday affirms ny state’s climate and clean-energy goals, including a 40 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2030 and an 80 percent reduction in emissions by 2050.

A dozen large companies including oil major BP, agrochemical giant DuPont, Google, Intel and Microsoft had urged Trump to remain in the deal.

"And for the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale", Mr Obama said in his statement in which he did not directly name the United States president.

Despite whatever Trump might say (including his attempt to portray climate change as a Chinese hoax), the USA can hardly shrug off its responsibility to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Trump’s announcement comes less than 18 months after the climate pact was adopted in the French capital, the fruit of a hard-fought agreement between Beijing and Washington under Obama’s leadership.

With much of the implementation of the accord taking place at the local level, the Paris accord’s supporters hope the deal will be in hibernation rather than killed off entirely.

“We’re getting out but we’ll start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair”. But he indicated that was hardly a priority, saying, “If we can, great. If we can’t, that’s fine”.

In their first reactions, European leaders said that renegotiation of the United Nations treaty is not an option.

The leaders of France, Germany and Italy released a joint statement saying there could be no renegotiating the deal.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies, and economies”.

Faso said “the US must continue to work to lower greenhouse gas emissions while balancing the needs of our economy”.

MANILA, Philippines – (UPDATE – 12:05 p.m.) The Climate Change Commission said the country “is deeply troubled” by the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement and “appeals that they reconsider their position”.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats were fierce in their criticism. Sen.

“This is clearly disappointing, and a setback for America’s leadership in the world”, ITI President Dean Garfield said in a statement.

More than 190 nations agreed to the accord in December 2015 in Paris, and 147 have since formally ratified or otherwise joined it, including the United States – representing more than 80 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.