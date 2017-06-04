Elon Musk Quits Trump’s Presidential Councils Over Paris Accord Exit

Utilities are also criticizing Trump’s move.

The officials said they collectively could show the worldwide community that the United States remained committed to cutting the emissions that scientists blame for global warming.

And here’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said in a statement that despite the United States’s “disheartening” decision, “Canada will continue to work with the U.S.at the state level, and with other US stakeholders, to address climate change and promote clean growth”.

Republican politicians and representatives of the coal industry cheered Trump’s action.

President Donald Trump invoked the people of Pittsburgh to defend his climate change decision Thursday, and the city’s mayor bristled at the thought.

At that point, the USA enters a one-year waiting period before it’s formally removed.

Iger has aligned with the president on some issues, but clashed on others.

With Trump’s action, the United States will walk away from almost every nation in the world on one of the pressing global issues of the 21st century.

And in a statement, Downing Street said: “President Trump called the Prime Minister this evening to discuss his decision to pull the USA out of the Paris Agreement“.

Two CEO advisers walked away from President Trump on Thursday.

“We will not ignore the science and reality of climate change”.

The dispute is the latest round of a years-long battle between scientists and politicians over how to interpret facts about the effects of burning fossil fuels on the global climate, and translate them into policy.

“Climate change is already placing a disproportionate burden on vulnerable communities around the world, generating severe storms, flooding, droughts and starvation”, President and CEO of AJWS Robert Bank said, adding that the longer the USA denies climate change and “fails to take responsibility for its outsized contribution to global warming”, the greater the risk posed to the world.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., called it “abundantly clear that the agreement, which is and will remain legally nonbinding, does not prohibit lowering the American pledge”, which was set at a 26 to 28 percent emission reduction. “As a utility, we’re trying to plan many years out into the future”, says Ron Roberts of Puget Sound Energy.

But India and China contended that their economies, which are less developed than the U.S., are not yet ready to cut emissions in absolute terms.

“The United States can’t remain an energy leader if we aren’t even at the negotiating table”, said Sen.

Elon Musk wrote Thursday on Twitter that he is “departing presidential councils”, something he had vowed to do if Trump took this step.

“Climate change is real”. But he broke the nation’s promise to America’s children and grandchildren to leave them a better world.

Prime Minister Theresa May has told Donald Trump of her “disappointment” at his decision to pull America out of the Paris Accord on climate change. “Industry must now lead and not depend on government.”.

The accord, agreed on by almost 200 countries in 2015, aims to cut emissions blamed for global warming. “Addressing rising temperatures is vital to ensuring the continued health and prosperity of populations across the globe”.

“A U.S. withdrawal would be the best outcome for global climate action”, he wrote recently.

“The Paris Agreement will endure”.

“Today is the day for cities, states, and businesses of all sizes to publicly commit to ‘Live by Paris, ‘” Kerry said in his statement.

Miguel Arias Canete, the EU’s energy commissioner, said in a statement after Trump’s announcement that the European Union deeply regretted the decision but would seek new allies in the fight against climate change.

Mayors across major cities in the USA had a similar reaction to Trump’s mid-afternoon announcement on Thursday.

Amazon: “Amazon continues to support the Paris climate agreement and action on climate change”.

Oil majors Shell and ExxonMobil Corp. supported the Paris pact.

Other California elected officials and business leaders were also critical of Trump’s decision.