Elon Musk’s threat to Trump: ‘Leave Paris and I’m out’

World countries and climate change activists expressed concern at the prospect of the United States withdrawing from the agreement under the presidency of Trump.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his decision on whether to abandon the Paris climate accord Thursday afternoon.

During a photo op with the leader of Vietnam Wednesday, President Trump was asked if he is going to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Trump has not yet made an official decision to withdraw from the pact, telling reporters Wednesday they will find out soon.

Vice President Mike Pence’s schedule was updated late Wednesday night to note that he’ll be attending the announcement, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, according to his public schedule, will not.

“China will continue to implement promises made in the Paris Agreement, to move towards the 2030 goal step by step steadfastly”, Li said in a Berlin joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

After taking office, however, Trump faced pressure to stay in the deal from investors, global powers and business leaders, including some in the coal industry. In it the USA had agreed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent by 2025 when compared to levels in 2005 – about 1.6 billion tons.

And European Council President Donald Tusk took to Twitter, Trump’s preferred medium, to communicate an EU-wide plea to his US-level counterpart: “Please don’t change the [political] climate for the worse”.

The summit in Brussels could mark a dramatic shift in global politics, with the European Union taking over from the United States in working with China to fight climate change. “The Paris agreement is a symbol of the Obama administration’s “Washington knows best” approach to governing”.

Juncker went on to say that the Group of Seven leaders “tried to explain this in clear simple sentences to Mr. Trump” at a recent summit in Italy.

Martin Schulz, a former European Parliament president who is hoping to unseat Merkel in Germany’s upcoming general election, said he hoped Trump would think better of withdrawing from the accord. CBS News has learned the president has told his advisors he will withdraw the USA from the agreement.

The UNFCCC has almost universal membership and provides the underlying framework for worldwide cooperation to combat climate change.

Now EU and Chinese leaders have banded together in an unusual alliance that emphasizes the absence of the United States – the world’s second biggest emitter of carbon dioxide after China – from the playing field.

The White House had previously indicated that Trump could simply recalibrate emissions targets.

“We’re choosing to sit in the corner while everybody else is having productive planning; turning your back on people and saying, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this.’ You’re canceling yourself out”, said Hayhoe.