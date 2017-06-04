Emergency services praised for rapid response to terror attack

London’s Thames River police said it worked with the lifeboat rescue service to help evacuate people caught up in the attack, described by police as a terrorist incident.

Police said counter-terrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday morning in connection with the attack.

The London Ambulance Service said at least 48 other people were injured and hospitalized, including a police officer who responded to the incident at London Bridge.

Seven victims were killed in the attacks, and police shot and killed three suspects, authorities said. The Metropolitan Police relayed reports of a suspect or suspects subsequently stabbing people at nearby Borough Market, confirming armed officers responded and shots were fired. Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said that while they believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation continued.

They then went to nearby Borough Market, where they stabbed several people in the popular area filled with restaurants and bars before being shot down by police.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the US offers help to British authorities in the terrorism investigation.

The attacks that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market comes just days ahead of the general election on June 8. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Another witness said a masked man entered the nearby El Pastor restaurant and slashed a woman in the side with a knife. Saturday, she tweeted, “Praying for London“.

A third incident in Vauxhall, London, has been deemed unrelated to a market shooting and an attack on London Bridge.

Politicians from the United Kingdom and overseas have taken to Twitter to express solidarity with the people of London and condemn the terror attack that left six people dead in the London Bridge area.

She explained: “Shortly before 10 past 10 yesterday evening, the Metropolitan Police received reports that a white van had struck pedestrians on London Bridge. We stand with you all”, he said.

“I saw about 20 or 30 people rushing to get back into the pub and five seconds later a big white van came screeching down the pavement”, he told BBC Radio 5 live.

In March, a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage in the heart of Britain’s seat of power, plowing a vehicle into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has condemned the “evil” ideology behind recent terror attacks. “My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones”.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). People walk away about 10 minutes after midnight from inside a police cordon after an incident in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

“U.S. citizens in London are urged to avoid those areas and to follow local media and other information sources for additional guidance”, the embassy said.

“The police were absolutely brilliant, they came in and explained the situation”, he said”.

“It looked like the man had been trying to intervene, but there wasn’t much he could do”.

