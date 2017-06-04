Emmanuel Macron struts world stage with scandal at his heels

Trade and investment, counter terrorism and climate change were some of the key issues that the Prime Minister discussed with the leaders of the four countries.

Macron said he would visit India before the year’s end for an worldwide summit on solar power.

Modi said that fighting on behalf of “Mother Planet” is a gift for future generations.

Asked by the moderator whether India would side with the United States or others on the Paris climate change deal, Modi replied, “it is not a question of which way I go”.

Saying that the accord represented “sanjhi virasat” (shared heritage) of the whole world, Modi said India believed protection of the environment is an article of faith and part of an ancient tradition that respects nature.

“It will benefit the future generations as well”, Modi said addressing a joint press event with Macron.

Modi arrived here on Friday on the fourth and final leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe. “World needs to unite to defeat the menace of terrorism”, Modi said.

“We are both convinced that our countries have to do a lot for the ecological and environmental transition and the fight against global warming”, Macron said, adding that France would go above and beyond its Paris agreement commitments. He said, “France fully supports India’s fight against terrorism”. Mr. Modi invited the French president to visit India.

Macron thanked Indian soldiers for their sacrifices for France’s freedom during World Wars.

India would “continue working on this.Above and beyond the Paris accord”, the Prime Minister said.

He underlined, “we must leave for our future generations a climate wherein they can breathe clean air and have a healthy life”.

39-year-old Macron created history last month by becoming the youngest president of France.

The prime minister also spoke of the service to humanity and human values that France-India relations have rendered successfully over the years.

Trump, who in the past has called climate change a “hoax”, made contradictory statements about what exactly he believes while under pressure in recent weeks from other world leaders, the scientific community and even Pope Francis, who has urged immediate action to change human activity causing harm to the environment.

France and India have launched the Global Solar Alliance aimed at developing solar energy and making it accessible to everyone.