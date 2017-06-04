Emmanuel Macron vows to ‘make our planet great again’ in speech

I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack.

President Emmanuel Macron of France repeated that belief in an English-language speech from the presidential palace, unprecedented from a French president in an address at home.

In a TV address broadcast both in French and English, Macron said he respected Trump’s decision, “but I do think it is an actual mistake both for the U.S. and for our planet”.

Macron was referencing to the President’s campaign slogan, “Make American Great Again”.

“This removes the United States from leadership in science and technology on what is clearly a major growth sector in the global economy – green industry, climate change mitigation, and remediation”, Freeman said on Thursday.

Canete also predicted that the European Union would seek new alliances from the world’s largest economies to the most vulnerable island states, as well as US businesses and individuals supportive of the accord.

At a press briefing at the White House, Mr Trump said the United States would end the implementation of its voluntary commitments under the Paris Agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26% to 28% by 2025 compared with 2005 levels, and its contribution to climate finance.

Donny Deutsch said on MSNBC that Trump is a “dangerous, little man”, while former Secretary of State John Kerry said it was one of the most “self-destructive” moves he’s ever seen from any president.

The head of upcoming United Nations climate talks vowed Friday that the fight against global warming would continue despite Washington’s “unfortunate” decision to abandon the Paris climate deal.

Another unknown, Driscoll says, is whether this will affect the US relationship with other countries on other issues, such as trade.

In an interview on Thursday, the president of the World Coal Association, Benjamin Sporton, told Reuters that he had mixed feelings about Trump’s announcement, adding he was eager to see a USA policy that actively promotes a place for coal in the global energy mix.

Trump formally announced his decision to leave the historic global agreement after months of teasing the action. As the Trump administration has stepped back from America’s traditional role of dominance on trade and development, China has filled the vacuum, expanding its ever-growing footprint across the globe on everything from new roads and ports to bank loans and energy projects.

She called Trump’s Rose Garden announcement “deeply disappointing”, but suggested the president is costing the USA a golden opportunity to profit from the inevitable growth of clean-tech initiatives around the globe.

The U.S. commitment under Paris of cutting emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 is ambitious, though.

The coastal Louisiana city faces a triple threat of subsidence, coastal erosion and sea level rise, Landrieu explained. He said the US would try to negotiate re-entry on better terms.

The COP 23 talks will be held in Bonn from November 6-17, with Germany inviting Fiji’s PM to act as president to give a voice to those on the frontline of climate change. The automaker said on Thursday that despite the withdrawal it “will not waver from our commitment to the environment“.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, speaking to reporters during a visit to Berlin, said fighting global warming is a “global consensus” and an “international responsibility”.

While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis. It also has fueled concerns of strategic rivalry with the United States that could end up in conflict. Syria and Nicaragua are the only nations that didn’t sign the Paris Agreement.

Hours after Trump’s announcement, Pittsburgh’s mayor took to the airwaves to highlight the potential for grassroots climate change action by communities across the country. Already we are seeing more coastal loss than anywhere else in the USA and among the fastest in the world.