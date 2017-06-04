Energy industry lobbies Trump to keep U.S. in Paris accord

“From his refusal to reaffirm Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty in Brussels, undermining America’s national security, to his refusal to keep America’s word on fighting climate change, President Trump has shown the world an America that appears rudderless and in crisis”, he continued.

The comments from Mattis, in an interview aired today, come after Trump tweeted yesterday that he would take a decision “next week” on whether to stick to or renege on the climate agreement.

And while the news media spouted headlines that Trump aides said his thoughts on climate change were “evolving”, he was not swayed by the arguments from Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and others who are anxious about the USA pulling out of the global agreement signed by almost 200 nations.

European leaders have used the president’s time overseas as a last-ditch effort to persuade Mr. Trump to stay in the climate accord, which was adopted by almost 200 nations in 2015.

“The entire discussion about climate was very hard, if not to say very dissatisfying”, Merkel told reporters.

The assessment echoed National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, who said Friday that Trump’s views were “evolving”.

“He is spending time on climate, he is spending time on the Paris agreement”, Cohn said.

President Donald Trump has wrapped up the first foreign trip of his presidency and is on his way back to Washington.

Turnbull also described the Paris agreement as “a watershed and a turning point” that would deliver worldwide action on climate change.

Defense Secretary James Mattis said Trump was “open” and “curious” about why the other members of the Group of 7 most industrialized nations ― Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom ― cared about combating climate change, which the president has dismissed as “a hoax”.

Mr. Trump has always been a critic of climate change.

Citing three sources with direct knowledge of Trump’s plans, the respected news outlet Axios reported on Saturday the American leader has told key advisors he will withdraw the USA from the 2015 Paris climate accord.