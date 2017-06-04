England concerned by Chris Woakes’ side strain

England have made huge progress in ODI cricket since Bangladesh knocked them out of the 2015 World Cup in a dramatic match at Adelaide, with their now dynamic approach leading many pundits to make them favourites for the Champions Trophy. “He’s come through the last two or three days really well”.

England’s reply got off to a awful start when Jason Roy, who struggled in the warm-up matches against South Africa, was caught by Mustafizur Rahman off the bowling of Mashrafe Mortaza when trying a ramp shot.

He and Hales milked the Bangladesh bowlers for all they were worth, barely breaking sweat in the process, a barrage of ones and twos punctuated by the odd drive, cut or pull to the fence.

Imrul’s departure brought Mushfiqur and Tamim together, however, and the pair’s stylish counter-attack may have had Bangladesh dreaming of stunning England again after their Test success previous year and the left-hander’s ninth ODI hundred deserved to have more of a say.

The tournament continues on Friday, when rivals New Zealand and Australia face off in what should be an absorbing clash.

However, England is fully ready to show some sky balls on their first game. “It would have been better if they had taken a closer look, although I don’t know if the decision was taken too quickly, but perhaps it would be better if they had taken a closer look”.

Both changed gears and began to play their shots.

However, Morgan added that Stokes has “a very unusual injury”.

Morgan also lauded the rest of the bowling attack for stepping up during Woakes’ absence.

Woakes had a scan on his left side on Thursday night after the victory over Bangladesh and his tournament appears very likely to be over. If the team started their game well with the coordination without any mash-ups, then they can able to end up the match with the lowest score around 180.

Moeen Ali put down a straightforward chance in the same position, reprieving Soumya Sarkar, who was unable to take significant advantage before cutting a slow long-hop in Ben Stokes’ first over straight into the hands of Bairstow in the deep to end an opening stand of 56.

“At no stage have we second-guessed ourselves or the direction we’re going in, and I think that’s very powerful as a group”.

At 95 for 2, parity was restored, but in Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim found the ideal partner.

“And one of the strongest parts of reinforcing the way that we play, and the freedom in which we play with, is backing that up with selection”. Total: (for 6 wkts, in 50 overs) 305.

Classy Test captain Joe Root has the skill to adapt his game to all formats, while Stokes and Jos Buttler are two of the most exciting players to watch in full flow.

The Kiwi batting line up is in fine form, having chased down a target of 357 runs on their way to a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their last warm-up match against Sri Lanka on May 30.