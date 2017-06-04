England cricketer Chris Woakes in agony as Champions Trophy cut short

London [U.K], June 4: Fast bowler Steven Finn has been named as a replacement for injured Chris Woakes in the England squad for the rest of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Woakes suffered a side strain two overs into the opening win over Bangladesh at The Oval and has been ruled out for an unspecified length of time. With its presence in the tournament on the line, Bangladesh must keep that in mind and play its best cricket yet, otherwise its last game will be only be of academic interest.

The 28-year-old Finn has made 69 one-day worldwide appearances for England and taken 102 wickets at an average of just under 30. He finished with figures of two for 49 from his 8.3 overs at Northampton to cement his selection, having taken three for 54 in the first match. “A bit of chat between batsman and bowler has been going on for as long as the game has been played”.

As with his fellow Yorkshire seamer Ryan Sidebottom before him – in England’s 2010 ICC World Twenty20 campaign, their sole tournament victory to date in a global event – this summer’s Champions Trophy may prove the culmination of an admirably resilient career.

If you compare the two teams, Australia is definitely ahead in both bowling and batting. While the team was its formidable self, there were a few signs that Bangladesh will take heart from.

But Boult, involved as New Zealand were denied a possible win over familiar foes Australia when their tournament opener at Edgbaston was washed out on Saturday, reckoned England were still a formidable side. I know my run-up is very short and stop-start, but if you can have that little break, take a breather, that helps. “It is a challenge, people playing reverse-sweeps and stuff, but it’s good fun when it goes your way”.

Replying to a question, the Indian skipper tried to play down the intensity of the match saying that it is like just another game for them and they’re looking forward to it.

The teams took a point apiece, a result that most benefits Group A rivals England.

“There was absolutely nothing”, said Morgan after Thursday’s match.

He added: “We’ve got everything at our disposal tomorrow to allow Saf (Sarfraz) to pull the strings to make sure we can try to bowl India out, because that’s got to be priority number one”.